Prabhas who is busy shooing the last schedule of Saaho with Shraddha Kapoor is set to marry the girl of his dream? Speculations are rife that Darling might make things official and tie the knot with US Based Businessman daughter.

After winning hearts of millions with his acting in Baahubali and now giving his best in Saaho, there are rumors that Prabhas is set to marry a US Based businessman daughter! Darling Prabhas is one of the most eligible bachelors of the Tollywood industry and it won’t be a surprise to see him getting a lot of ‘rishtas’.

However, grapevine also suggests that Rebel star may tie the knot with a veteran actor’s daughter but no such news has been confirmed. The king of hearts Prabhas is an interview revealed that he doesn’t like when his private life gathers headlines. Not just his fans but even his family members want to see the hero settle down ASAP. In fact, his uncle and Tollywood legend Krishnam Raju has frequently spoken on the topic of his marriage plans.

Earlier there were rumors of him dating Anushka Shetty during the Baahubali Shoot as their chemistry could not be ignored on the screen. But unfortunately for all their fans both the stars have often refuted such rumors in interviews and said they are just good friends, but the fans wanted them to be more. As more reports come by it is being said that Darling Prabhas who likes to keep his personal life private might tie the knot as soon as his movie Saaho hits the theatres.

Well, it is too early to make any assumptions as to whether the star will marry the US based Businessman Daughter or Veteran actor’s daughter until Saaho releases. His upcoming movie Saaho is an action-packed masala entertainer which will star Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead.

The movie is touted to be one of the biggest releases of this year and the fans are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the theaters. Earlier the movie was set to release on August 15 but due to VFX issues and Box office clashes the movie was postponed by fifteen days. Now the movie will release on August 30, 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App