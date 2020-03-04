After Salaam-E-Ishq, Zee Tv is gearing up to host another festival episode titled Rang Malang. Read the entire details below:

After entertaining the audience with romantic dance performances by some of the favorite on-screen couples in Salaam-E-Ishq, Zee Tv is back with yet another dhamaka. Yes, you guessed it right like every year, the channel is all set to host another festival episode titled Rang Malang. This special episode will be hosted to celebrate the festival of Holi wherein all the Television actors will be coming together for a grand party.

As the event is organized by Zee, the show will feature all the loved on-screen stars like Anjum Fakih, Kanika Mann, Megha Ray, Shweta Mahadik, Sriti Jha, Reem Shaikh, Shabir Ahluwalia, Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Manit Joura, Megha Ray, Ravi Dubey, Rashmi Desai, Reyhna Pandit, Nishant Singh Malkani and many more which will be setting up moods for Holi with their sizzling dance performances.

Talking about a small glimpse, while Dheeraj and Sharddha will be seen dancing on Tip Tip Barsa Paani, Srishti along with costar Shabir Ahluwalia will turn up the heat by dancing on Rang Barse, Go Pagal and Jai Jai Shivshankar.

Not just this, Anjum Fakih and Reyhna Pandit will also set the temperatures high with songs like Balam Pichkari and Manali Trance. To those who don’t know, the show will be aired at 6:30 pm on March 7 and 7 pm on Zee on March 8.

