After Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt Backs Delhi Student Protest: ‘Their Courage Humbles Me’

Actor Alia Bhatt has publicly extended her support to the students leading the ongoing protests in Delhi, becoming one of the latest Bollywood celebrities to speak out after the police action during Monday’s demonstration. Taking to Instagram, Bhatt shared a heartfelt message, saying the events of the past few days had left her both “heartbroken” and hopeful. “The last few days have broken my heart and then mended it, again and again, with hope,” she wrote.

Reflecting on the significance of the movement, the actor said every student standing up for change represented years of hard work, family sacrifices and aspirations for a better future. “Their courage humbles me,” Bhatt wrote, adding that the protests should encourage the country to listen to the voices of the generation that will shape India’s future. She concluded her note with the words: “For the students. By the students. The future is theirs. Jai Hind.”

Check Alia Bhatt’s Instagram Post Here

Salman Khan and Other Bollywood Voices Rally Behind Students

Bhatt’s statement comes a day after Salman Khan also expressed solidarity with the protesters. Sharing a childhood photograph of himself dressed in a school uniform, Salman described the movement as peaceful and said he was saddened that it had turned violent. Calling the alleged paper leak a serious issue, the actor praised students for coming together to demand a stronger and fairer education system.

He also urged that the movement should not become politically driven, saying the credit belonged entirely to the students who had organised the protests. Over the past week, several prominent voices from the film industry have also spoken in support of the demonstrators, including Naseeruddin Shah, Rajkummar Rao, Prakash Raj, Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar and Anupam Kher.

Meanwhile, actors Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem visited the protest site at Jantar Mantar in the early hours of Thursday to meet students and express their support in person.

What Are The Delhi Student Protests About?

The demonstrations, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), have continued for more than two weeks over allegations of irregularities in the education sector, particularly the alleged NEET paper leak and broader demands for transparency and accountability. The protests intensified after police attempted to disperse demonstrators during the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march in central Delhi on Monday. Videos circulating online appeared to show baton charges and the use of tear gas, prompting criticism from opposition leaders, activists and public figures. Protesters have alleged excessive use of force, while Delhi Police has maintained that action was taken after demonstrators violated prohibitory orders and refused to disperse.

As the movement continues, support from high-profile personalities has brought renewed attention to the students’ demands, turning the protests into one of the country’s most closely watched public movements.