After Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt starrer Inshallah, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next to be based on colour discrimination: Discrimination on the basis of one’s colour is one topic which cant be ignored and is a social evil not only in our country but also abroad. Many Bollywood celebrities from Kangana Ranaut to Sushant Singh Rajput to Ranbir Kapoor have turned down whooping fairness cream endorsements and now to fight this social evil Sanjay Leela Bhansali is apparently making a movie on the same and will tackle the social nuisance.

As per reports, Sanjay Leela Bhansali wants to star a fresh face with the film to make it more relatable and hasn’t zeroed down on any actor as of now. The reports furthermore said that the Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next will be on the beauty industry and how it encourages consumers to believe that fair/white skin tone leads to better opportunities in life.

As per Bollywood celebrities who turned down the fairness advertisement endorsements- Ranbir Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Randeep Hooda, Kalki Koechlin, and Kanaga Ranaut the stars feel like the fair skin obsession should be discouraged and not to be encouraged. It’s okay to be dusky, it’s okay to be dark but what’s more important is to appreciate beauty.

On the work front, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is already directing many projects and has his hands full with Poonam Dhillon’s son Anmol Thakeria and former Miss India Jhataleka Malhotra starrer Tuesdays And Fridays, Malaal which has Jaaved Jaaferi’s son Meezaan and Bela Segal’s daughter Sharmin, Balakot air strike and Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt starrer Inshallah.

