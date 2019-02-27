Recently Tiger Shroff was spotted with his sister Krishna in an auto going to his favourite restaurant in Bandra, Bastian. Tiger and his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani are often spotted at the eatery. The duo is reportedly dating each other but none has confirmed the news as yet.

After Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday arrived at a restaurant in an auto, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff was recently seen in an auto travelling with two gorgeous ladies. One of them was his sister Krishna Shroff while another being a mutual friend. In the photos that are going viral on social media, Tiger looks amused as some of the onlookers present on the spot started clicking him.

The actor was going to his favourite restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai i.e Bastian. On a recent episode of Koffee With Karan 6, he said that he valued his cheat days immensely and did not hesitate to binge. That is why he is always seen with the packets of takeaways from that particular restaurant. The actor looked dashing in denim and a blue top while Krishna was donned in palazzos and a printed tube top.















The Student Of The Year 2 actor’s co-stars Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria recently stated that Tiger looks damn sexy when he let go of his diet and indulges in desserts. Tiger’s sister Krishna is also very passionate about fitness. She is quite popular for her stunning pictures on Instagram. On most occasions, Tiger and Disha Patani are seen at this place.

