Malaal actor Sharmin Sehal recently revealed that she wants to go a date with Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan. She also revealed that she is also eager to know why other girls are so much impressed with the actor. Read the entire details here–

After Sara Ali Khan, Malaal actor Sharmin Segal wants to go on a date with Dostana 2 star Kartik Aaryan

It seems that the charm of Kartik Aaryan has really worked on ladies of the industry as everyone wants to go on a date with the global crush. After Sara Ali Khan who officially said on Koffee With Karan that she wants to go a date with Kartik, Ananya Panday who is rumoured to be dating him, the latest one who has joined the league is Malaal actor Sharmin Segal.

Sharmin, who has just made her debut a week back with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Malaal, took a rapid fire on social media. When someone asked her to share one thing she wants to ask Kartik Aaryan, she revealed that she will ask him whether he wants to go out on a date with her.

She also revealed that she wants to know why the other girls have a crush on the actor. She also expressed herself saying that she wants to know the actor more. On the work front, Kartik Aaryan has just finished shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s film Aaj Kal with Sara Ali Khan. Soon the actor will shoot for Mudassar Aziz’s film Pati, Patni Aur Woh which is a remake of 1978 film Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Talking about Malaal, the romantic action film released three days back and is currently struggling at the box office. The film has still now collected 1.75 crores at the box office. Malaal is a Bollywood remake of Tamil film 7G Rainbow Colony. Moreover, the film also features Javed Jeffery’s son Meezan Jeffery, Ankush Bisht and Sameer Dharmadhikari.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App