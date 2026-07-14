After Seven Years Govinda Announces Big-Screen Comeback With Roopa, Introduces Rani Swarnkar

Govinda New Movie: The ultimate “Hero No. 1” from Bollywood is now officially set to reclaim his throne. Veteran actor Govinda, after being absent from the celluloid medium for seven years, has finally made his comeback into the industry by releasing the trailer of a movie titled “Roopa.”

During an exciting press conference held in Mumbai, the 62-year-old actor created a great stir by releasing the movie poster and also unveiling the name of actress Rani Swarnkar, who has been signed to play the lead role alongside Govinda.

Why has Govinda been away from the big screen for seven years?

Govinda’s latest foray into the theatrical realm was the 2019 drama-comedy movie Rangeela Raja, wherein the actor donned two roles. However, the movie was a box office disaster and failed to bring the magic of the 90s back. After facing a number of career setbacks and a brief appearance in the documentary movie of 2022, the actor consciously backed out of mainstream films.

In an interaction with the media about his prolonged absence from the silver screen, Govinda admitted that the entertainment industry had written his career off numerous times.

“Maybe it was destiny that I was written off so many times,” Govinda shared emotionally. “People kept saying, ‘Now he won’t appear in films anymore.’ But I always started again. I pray to God that this film achieves what I have envisioned—something people may not even imagine—and works its magic.”

What do we know about ‘Roopa’ and newcomer Rani Swarnkar?

Though certain plot twists are still a mystery, Govinda has said that Roopa is primarily targeted at the youth. Instead of going for a pure retro concept, the movie is supposed to be a motivating story for younger people.

In order to add some new life to the movie, Govinda has unveiled Rani Swarnkar as his heroine. Furthermore, he has said that other actors who would be starring in this movie are all new talent, who have been chosen from Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

As per Govinda, the movie will try to demystify all the illusions of the modern world (Maya). Young viewers will feel very confident about themselves after watching the movie.

How does Govinda’s lucky number ’14’ tie into this comeback?

Given his strong belief in astrology and numerology, Govinda had taken an interesting turn while speaking in the press conference about his reasons for being confident at this point in time. He explained how the number 14 had been like a guiding light all through his life and career:

Age 14: He first began understanding and believing in numerology.

The Rise: He famously signed 14 films in a single week at the start of his career, which kicked off 14 years of undisputed superstardom.

Politics: He successfully transitioned to politics as a Member of Parliament in the 14th Lok Sabha.

The Struggle: He endured a gruelling 14-year period of professional struggle before orchestrating his current return.

Not willing to waste yet another five-year period without doing anything, Govinda declared that he had a feeling in him to begin this new phase of his career right away. As his film ‘Roopa’ has started shooting, the veteran is counting upon his famous ability to bounce back to make a comeback.

ALSO READ: ‘Don’t Talk Nonsense With Me’: Zareen Khan’s Fiery Takedown of Paparazzi Goes Viral