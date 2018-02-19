Shahid Kapoor and Mira got married in 2015, their wedding was a renowned big fat wedding after they got hitched the loveable duo have been teasing their fans by posting innumerable photos on social media platforms. At a time when relationships are temporary and wavering, this couple in Bollywood industry akin to Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri are setting new endeavours for lovers and life partners.

The star who gave a massive performance in Haider, Shahid Kapoor is giving new husband goals. Shahid Kapoor and Mira got hitched in 2015, their wedding was a renowned big fat wedding. Ever since they tied the knot, over the two years the couple has been giving us relationship goals. The beautiful couple has turned into parents to an adorable daughter, Misha. The lovable duo has been posting enormous photographs on social media platforms.

The two got married on June 7, 2015, in an intimate affair in Delhi. Be it hitting the gym together or going on dinner dates, Shaid and Mira often spend time with each other. They were also guests at the Karan Johar’s most popular show, Koffee with Karan, which was Mira’s first interview to the media. The two have become the most favourite celebrity couple. Here are some of the poignant photographs that shall give you jitters.

Shahid has often spoken about how getting married to Mira has completely changed his life. Mira has also spoken about how their marriage is no different from any other. The couple along with their adorable daughter, Misha Kapoor, Shahid posted innumerable photographs of her on Instagram, fandoms here are some of the beautiful pictures you can not avoid.

In a picture, posted by Mira on Instagram, the two are smiling while looking at each other in the most beautiful way. Holding a pillow saying, “never go old”, the couple looks utterly cute. The photograph depicts love, warmth, sense of belonging and a sweet desire to stay together, forever and however. The affection between the two amid so many uncertainties in Bollywood is less visible these days.