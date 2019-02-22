YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam has yet again pepped up to break all records with his next episode of Titu Talks. Bhuvan Bam's talk show created a buzz with its first episode only as Shah Rukh Khan graced it. Now, the comedy king of the Internet world has invited popular pornstar Johnny Sin. Bhuvam posted a photo with him to tell this to his fans and since then, comments have been showering on it!

Internet sensation Bhuvan Bam who rose to fame with his hysterical comedy videos has now become one of the most famous personalities. Bhuvam’s YouTube channel named BB ki Vines has more than 10 million followers from across the world who recognise him and love him for his talent. Not many of his fans know that Bhuvan Bam initially was not in comedy and never wanted to become a comedian, his only ambition was to become a singer or a musician but destiny decided the best for him!

Well, the comedy king of the internet world, Bhuvan plays several characters in his YouTube videos. The bundle of talent has struggled a ,lot to come here but now that he is, Bhuvan has started his own talk-show where he calls celebrities and asks them quirky questions. The title of this comedy talk-show is Titu Talks, wherein Titu is a character played by Bhuvan. With the funny streak in every question, he makes it fun to watch. On his first show of Titu Talks, Bhuvan Bam invited Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan and now, his next invitee will leave you surprised. It is porn-star Johnny Sins.

Yes! Bhuvan Bam’s talk show Titu Talks will now witness a fun coversation with Johnny Sins and fans can’t keep calm. Bhuvan took to his official Instagram account to announce this and also posted a photo from the time of shoot. Laughing and having a gala time with Johnny Sins, Bhuvan Bam has been caught in a candid moment. Take a look!

His super-funny dubbing and BB ki Vines had already made him an overnight sensation and now this brand new announcement has created a buzz on the internet. Fans are waiting for the episode to go on-air and see Bhuvan ask quirky questions to Johnny Sins. Until that happens, here’s the first episode of Titu Talks.

