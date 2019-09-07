After films like Gully Boy and Kalank, Alia Bhatt is all set to collaborate with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in his female-centric film. Though nothing has been confirmed, the filmmaker will soon make an official announcement regarding the subject.

The announcement of Sanjay Leela Bhansali working with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan after two decades had created a lot of excitement among the fans as it was a reunite project for Sanjay and Salman after hit 1999 film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Further, the glam power added by Alia Bhatt could have made the film among the biggest blockbusters of 2020 but, unfortunately, all the expectations came to an end when Sanjay shelved the film.

Reports reveal that the filmmaker shelved the film due to some reasons between Sanjay and Salman. To obey to the promise made by him to his fans, Salman Khan immediately announced about his next film Kick 2 with Sajid Nadiadwala that will release on Eid 2020. Among all this, Alia Bhatt has always been silent and apathetic.

While signing Inshallah, Alia Bhatt revealed that it was her dream to collaborate with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and now all her dreams and wishes have come to a standstill. Recently, the reports revealed that Sanjay is currently busy working on a female-centric project and might feature Kalank actor in a lead role. The film will be based on a true-life story of a girl who lives in Mumbai slums and tries hard to become successful.

Reports also revealed that after shelving Inshallah, Sanjay promised Alia Bhatt to feature her in his next female-centric film. Reports reveal that Bhansali narrated the story of his next to Alia and she loved it. Currently, the filmmaker is busy with the detailing of the script of his film and will soon announce his next.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next appear in Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna. It is a planned trilogy which will hit the theatres in 2020. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will also appear in Mahesh Bhatt’s film Sadak 2 with Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles.

After Brahmastra and Sadak 2, Alia Bhatt will also feature in Karan Johar’s film Takht with costars–Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles.

