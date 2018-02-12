You would surely be aware of Priya Prakash Varrier — the gorgeous lady with the most beautiful smile ever who is taking the breaths away of all the ‘sakth launda’ of the nation but some people have alos alleged that Priya Prakash ‘bewafaa hai’. Going by the social media posts, after taking the place of Disha Patani and Kriti Sanon as the ‘official crush of the nation’, the cute beauty from the Malyalam film industry Priya Prakash also seem to be replacing the ‘national cheater’ Sonam Gupta as Priya Prakash Bewafaa Hai was used by a few netizens while they shared social posts.

Priya's smile in the video is literally something that will make you forget the lessons by comedian Zakir Khan on ‘Sakhti’

We all know how fast social media is, anything new or bizarre shared, goes viral in just a few seconds. While some think it is the best way as it helps to grab all the latest trendings, some say that it is hard to contain and also extremely less on its credibility. However, while people still debate on its credibility, it has emerged as the best way to extract entertainment gossips. We, all remember Sonam Gupta, the girl who made onto almost all currency notes after being questioned over her loyalty. If that doesn’t ring a bell, #SonamGuptaBewafaaHai surely will. Now, if you are thinking that she is back, NO, perhaps her ‘sister’ is — going by what netizens are saying. This time it’s the recent heartthrob, Priya Prakash Varrier.

Now, if you are an active internet user, you would surely be aware of Priya Prakash Varrier — the gorgeous lady with the most beautiful smile ever who is taking the breaths away of all the ‘sakth launda’ of the nation. Going by the social media posts, after taking the place of Disha Patani and Kriti Sanon as the ‘official crush of the nation’, the cute beauty from the Malyalam film industry Priya Prakash also seem t be replacing the ‘national cheater’ Sonam Gupta as many posts with a hashtag #PriyaPrakashBewafaaHai were seen floating on different social media handles.

All those who don’t know who Sonam Gupta was, well #SonamGuptaBewafaaHai was troll where people from across the nation wrote the hashtag on a currency note and shared the pictures on their social media handles. Following the ‘elder sister’, many netizens wrote #PriyaPrakashBewafaaHai and shared it on social media. Priya Prakash Varrier, created a buzz on the social media after a clip her upcoming movie went viral. In the clip, the actress is seen flirting with a boy and her smile in the video is literally something that will make you forget the lessons by comedian Zakir Khan on ‘Sakhti’.

After Sonam Gupta, it's Priya mukesh who is bewafaaaaaaa!!!!!!!!!! Lol #priyaprakashbewafahai Posted by Junaid Butt on Sunday, 11 February 2018

Bechari abhi to theek se famous bhi nahi hui thi, bewafa ka stamp pehle lag gaya.

True Valentine's Day massacre pic.twitter.com/oynJtrj4Rh — Aadil Khan (@adilkhan540) February 12, 2018

why the people are wasting our currency? Posted by Akshay Singh on Sunday, 11 February 2018