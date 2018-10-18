One after one, several B-town celebrities are quitting micro-blogging site, Twitter. Earlier it was Veere Di Wedding actor Sonam Kapoor and now it is fashion designer Masaba Gupta. It seems that the Twitter which was once introduced to people as a platform to express themselves has now turned into a source of nagging negative energy. Reports of celebrities’ arguments in a thread of tweets are not something new and it seems to affect them a lot.

While announcing her departure from Twitter, Masaba posted an Instagram story citing the reason for why she decided to take a leave from the platform. In the Instagram story, Masaba clarified that she is quitting the platform as she doesn’t belong to it. She further wrote that she is concerned about and focused on the well-being of those around her and herself. Till now, several celebrities have quit Twitter following the personal attacks and arguments.

Masaba Gupta is the daughter of veteran actor Neena Gupta. Earlier she gathered news over her announcement of temporary separation with husband Madhu Mantena. Masaba was also present during Sonam Kapoor’s wedding with Anand K Ahuja as she has designed a few dresses for the actor.

Masaba is undoubtedly a remarkable fashion designer and her designs highlight the strength and beauty of a modern woman.

