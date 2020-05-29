This won’t be wrong to say that Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is leaving no stone unturned to help the migrant workers and labourers to reach their hometowns and to be with their families. Sonu Sood emerged as a superhero to all those who left the hope of reaching their hometown in such crises. Sonu Sood has fed more than 45,000 migrants on streets and have also arranged buses after taking approval from the government to Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand. Not just this, he has also set up a toll-free helpline for all the migrants who wish to go to their homes or need any help.

It seems that getting inspired by the deeds of Sonu Sood, Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar also decided to help out migrants on the streets. In an interview with a media portal, the hottie revealed that she felt ashamed of enjoying the comfort of the house while many are struggling for survival outside. Swara Bhaskar helped 1,350 workers to reach home safely to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Earlier this week, Swara Bhaskar also partnered with Action Shoes and arranged footwear and distributed 500 pair of shoes to the migrant labourers on the streets. From helping the crew members of the film industry, distributing food packets to help them reach their hometown, the industry people are leaving no chance of contributing in their best possible ways.

From Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Nil Battey Sannata to Veere Di Wedding, Swara Bhaskar has left no chance of astonishing her fans with her versatile roles and loves to experiment with her characters on-screens.

