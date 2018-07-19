Soon after the speculated list of contestants entering the 12th season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss grabbed a lot of attention, a new report has created a lot of buzz on social media that states that British adult star Danny D, who is a very popular name in the pornographic industry, is expected to participate in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss 12.

Danny D in an interaction with the media said that although he is not too sure about participating in Bigg Boss 12 but will agree on joining the show only if Mahika will enter the show with him. He further added that if Mahika agrees to take care of him inside the Bigg Boss 11 house and regularly entertains him, he will think about participating in the show.

Besides this, another exciting news for all Bigg Boss fans is that this year Bigg Boss 12 is expected to kick-start a but earlier. The show, which will once again be hosted by Salman Khan, will begin airing from September. This time, the format of Bigg Boss 12 is going to be of a couple themes. It could be husband-wife, friends, siblings or parent-child.

Before Danny D, former adult star Sunny Leone participated in the sixth season of Bigg Boss and post that she made her Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt’s Jism 2.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been hosting the show for the past 8 years. It is one of the most popular reality shows and is loved by the audience. It also tops the TRP chart each year.

