Kangana Ranaut's remarks on nepotism in the Bollywood industry have elicited cryptic responses. While not all actors are confronting her head on, Alia Bhatt has posted on how truth would still be the truth even when nobody believes it. Jaqueline Fernandes on the other hand said she is unaffected by opinions and wants to maintain her peace.

As Bollywood’s nepotism debate rages on, actress Kangana Ranaut has accused many celebrities of involvement in Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case. During a controversial interview with a news portal, she recently called both Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhaskar B-grade actresses. She claimed they were “needy outsiders,” who despite greater talent and better looks than star children like Alia Bhatt and Ananya Pandey, had failed to make it as far.

Alia Bhatt has specifically come under increasing fire from Kangana, between statements and accusations, to which she has responded almost stoically. While the latter has blamed the nepotism of Mahesh Bhatt and his family as a propellent behind Rajput’s tragic demise, she has also called out award ceremonies on being rigged.

Kangana claims that in 2019, these nepotistic award shows rewarded Alia Bhatt’s average performance in Gully Boy, also what she calls a mediocre film, while completely sidelining her performance in ‘Manikarnika’. She drew a parallel with Sushant Singh Rajput’s film ‘Chhichhore’ which despite greater critical acclaim and monetary gain at the box-office, failed to gain any acknowledgement.

Alia Bhatt responded to these accusations with a cryptic post on her Instagram story where she said, “The truth is the truth, even if no one believes it. A lie is a lie, even if everyone believes it.” Earlier she had also put up a silent message on her story where she said that “Silence says a lot more than you think”.

In light of cryptic remarks, Jacqueline Fernandes also recently called out Kangana’s statement on fans preferring foreign actresses as an irrelevant remark. She says that she would not let this disrupt her peace. She has shared a quote that says, “I used to wanna protect my name in situations, now I just wanna protect my peace. I let whoever think WHATEVER”.

Left alone to fight this battle, Kangana Ranaut is raging strong. While the truth is always elusive, the actress says she has faced humiliation at the hands of those like Karan Johar. She blames her outsider status and fights a battle where she claims identification with the late Sushant Singh Rajput. Addressing the controversies of nepotism, she seems determined to forge ahead.

