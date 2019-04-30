Saif Ali Khan, who last appeared in Baazaar, is currently gearing up for his next film Jawaani Jaaneman with Pooja Bhatt's daughter Aalia Furniturewalla. After going through rigorous training sessions for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Saif Ali Khan is all set to go a diet and shed off weight to appear in lean character's role in Jawaani Jaaneman.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is counted amongst the most talented and experienced actors of the film industry. Currently, the actor is all set to share the screens with Bollywood star Ajay Devgn in their next film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film is a period drama film which narrates the life of Tanaji Malusare, who is a 17th-century Marathi military leader. In the film, Saif Ali Khan will play a negative role opposite Ajay Devgn. In order to suit the character well, the hardworking actor has gone through a major body transformation.

Saif Ali Khan has been preparing for the film since long in order to lift heavy swords for the various fight scenes. The actor has been practising horse riding and sword fighting for hours which is both mentally and physically challenging. After rigorous training sessions, now the reports suggest that the actor will shed off his body weight to portray a leaner character in his next film Jawaani Jaaneman. Reports reveal that after finishing up the schedule of Tanhaji, the actor will go on a special diet in order to shed off his muscles for his role in Jawaani Jaaneman. The actor will commence with the shoot in June in London which will be followed by a tight 45-day schedule.

Apart from dieting, the actor will spend special hours on his physique as he will portray the role of a man who undergoes various hardships of life. Jawaani Jaaneman will be produced under the banners of Black Knight Films and will also feature Pooja Bedi’s daughter Aalia Furniturewalla, which will mark her debut film.

In Tanhaji, warrior Malusare won the battle of Sinhagad in 1670. He defeated the Mughal army and celebrated the success of his victory. The film is helmed by Om Raut and will be produced under the banner of Viacom18 Motion Pictures. The film will also feature Kajol, Jagapati Babu and Pankaj Tripathi in supporting roles. The film will hit the silver screens on January 10, 2020.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan will also appear in Bhoot Police with Fatima Fana Shaikh and Ali Fazal in lead roles. It is a horror comedy film which is directed by Pavan Kirpalani and the shoot of the film will begin from August this year.

