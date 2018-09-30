The #metoo movement which was started in the West encouraged a lot of women to pull out their stories of assault and tell it to the world. Sarah Hyland, who is most popular for her role in Modern Family, took to her official Twitter handle to speak up about the henious act that took place years back.

The #metoo movement which was started in the West encouraged a lot of women to pull out their stories of assault and tell it to the world. Joining the league, actors across the world shared their stories. Now, the topic got heated up once again as Bollywood actor, Tanushree Dutta opened up about her harassment story in an interview and accused veteran actor Nana Patekar from the same industry. The Aashique Banaya Aapne fame stated that she was attacked on the sets of Horn OK Pleassss. Since the time she opened up on the issue, other actors to came up with their respective harassment stories and stepped forward to support her for the incident.

While in India, this controversy took the film industry by storm, a Hollywood actor too came forward to share how she was sexually assaulted in her teenage years. Sarah Hyland, who is most popular for her role in Modern Family, took to her official Twitter handle to speak up about the henious act that took place years back.

Here’s what she wrote:

The actor used the influential hashtags like #WhyIDidn’treport and further in the caption she also mentioned the #MeToo movement. The Modern Family star said that she was assaulted by a friend when she was in graduation year of high school. This post has again put the matter into the limelight, giving it a global support. What happened with Sarah is truly tragic and sad, which is why women all over the world are being asked to open up about these issues.

While Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta was speaking about this in the media interaction, she expressed her agitation towards the male dominance in the film industry and the whole country saying that #MeToo movement makes no sense here in India. The actress further added that Indians are not worthy of the #MeToo movement as women who were victimised never open up because of the fear if being shammed.

