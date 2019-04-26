Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are winning hearts on social media with their latest video. In the latest ad, Anushka can be seen pulling off a prank on Virat. Before this, a video of the duo had gone viral in which she could be targeting him at a gaming arcade. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in 2017.

One of the most loved and adored couples of Bollywood, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are truly made for each other. After their dreamy vacation in 2017, the duo never shy away from expressing their love for each other and making fans swoon over their oh-so-adorable chemistry. As a pleasant surprise for their fans, the couple has joined hands for yet another brand and their latest ad film is melting hearts. Don’t Believe Us? Take a look.

In the ad film shared by Google Duo, a fan uses #AskVirushka to quip Anushka if they prank each other. Responding to the same, Anushka decides to pull off a prank on Virat. When Virat calls Anushka asking for help in acting, she tells him to imagine himself as a seed. She then tells him to pretend that is he is slowly growing.

Following this, she asks him to act as if a storm is coming and he can feel the plant’s pain. Just like a dutiful husband, Virat asks her if he doing a good job. To which, Anushka bursts out laughing. Sharing the video on his Instagram account, Virat wrote that now he gets pranked even when they are in different locations. Before this, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had featured in an ad campaign for a clothing brand. In the first ad that released before their marriage, the duo could be seen making promises to each other at a wedding. While in the ad released after their marriage, they can be seen revisiting their wedding vows at a friend’s wedding.

Earlier this week, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted playing at a gaming arcade in Bangalore. As Anushka targets him, he tries to defend himself and act as if he got hurt. The video is an absolute treat for Virushka fans. On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in the film Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Helmed by Aanand L Rai and bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, Zero tanked at the box office.

