Kangana Ranaut, who had earlier stated that the MeToo movement had failed in Bollywood, claimed that it had failed to achieve anything in the industry and had also resulted in her being barred.

Kangana Ranaut recently revealed that she was barred from working in the film industry after supporting the MeToo movement.

Kangana Ranaut, who has previously called the campaign a failure, claimed that it was unable to achieve its goals and that the women she backed had fled. She defended actor Payal Ghosh after the latter accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment in 2020.

Kangana, who is presently the host of Lock Upp, made the remarks after fashion designer and participant Saisha Shinde revealed about a leading designer asking her to her room and did the same with seven to eight other lads in a recent episode of the reality TV show.

Kangana remarked after hearing Saisha’s testimony, “I believe that sexual abuse of children and teenagers is widespread, particularly in the film and fashion industries. It’s the truth, no matter how much we defend the industry… While it provides many chances, it also shatters many aspirations and severely scars people. This is the dark truth, yeh kaala sach hai.”

Kangana added that while sexual exploitation occurs in every business, she believes that people in the entertainment industry have a licence since they point out the victims’ attire and gossip about them, implying that it’s alright for it to happen to them.