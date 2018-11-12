Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan has crossed 125 crore mark at the box office in a span of just 3 days is doing phenomenally well even after getting disappointing reviews. Mr Perfectionist is all set to work on the 1000 crore budget 7-part series Mahabharata which will be bankrolled by Mukesh Ambani and each part will be directed by different directors. Details inside.

The perfectionist Aamir Khan does only one film in a year but it is always a masterpiece. His movies like 3 Idiots, Dangal among others had set several records in the nation as well as abroad. However, his recent release Thugs Of Hindostan continues to rake in crores at the box office, failed to work its magic. The movie from the day it was released has received disappointing reviews. Nonetheless, Aamir Khan’s fans are eagerly waiting for what is in store after this. Reportedly it is being said that Aamir Khan is planning to make a seven-part series on Sanskrit epic Mahabharata, for which the star is all set to go on a seven-week writing and ideating stint to the USA with his core team. Apparently, rumours are making rounds that the 7-part series will be bankrolled by Mukesh Ambani and every part will be directed by different directors.

The high budget film will feature a lot of newcomers as Aamir Khan wants to avoid the baggage that a big star comes with. In the movie, Aamir Khan will reportedly play the role of Lord Krishna. Meanwhile, Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan has already crossed 100 crore mark in a span of just 3 days and is going strong.

