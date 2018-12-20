Bollywood hottie, Nora Fatehi who rose to fame with her superb dance performance in hit songs like Dilbar, Naah and Kamariya, has now become a talk of the town for the same reason. And why wouldn't she? The way Nora Fatehi raised hotness in 90s iconic track Dilbar, it became a universal favourite in the country. From children to youngsters and even oldies, everyone enjoys dancing on the track.

Well, the Dilbar fever has spared no one! Even the Bollywood celebrities are flaunting their moves on the track and making their own versions of Dilbar. Adding to it, an outstanding version is dropped by Tiger Shroff now and fans are going gaga over it. The Baaghi actor is well-known for his incredible dancing skills. Give him any tune and he can moon dance it! Going all along with the Dilbar fever, Tiger Shroff took to his official Instagram account to share a video of him dancing on the super-hit number. Decked up in a white and blue outfit, Tiger Shroff can be seen grooving and enjoying it. Take a look!

Wasn’t that just captivating? If you can’t get enough of Nora Fatehi’s Dilbar, you won’t be able to take your eyes off Tiger Shroff’s version too. With his well-built body, Tiger Shroff is looking absolutely dashing in the video. Well, with both versions being equally sexy, imagine having to see them together on it? Yes! It might happen. Soon after Tiger posted this video, Nora Fatehi commented on it saying that it was a lit performance and that she is ready for a dance off!

Wow! That would be a treat for Tiger Shroff and Nora Fatehi fans. With the hope of seeing these two dancing stars groove together on this hot and happening track, having a lit dance-off, here is the original Sushmita Sen version too!

