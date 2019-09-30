After finishing WAR promotions, Hrithik Roshan will soon start shooting for Krrish 4 sequel. The movie is set to release on Christmas 2020 and will clash with Saif Ali Khan's Lal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey.

Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff starrer WAR has been making the headlines since the announcement, but there is new news is in town for all the Hrithik Roshan fans, Krrish 4 is set to go on floors soon after the promotions of action-packed movie War is completed. Krrish 4 will be releasing next year on Christmas 2020 and will face tough competition from Lal Singh Chaddha starring Sacred Games actor Saif Ali Khan, and Bachchan Pandey featuring Akshay Kumar.

The movie is set to go on floors earlier but after Rakesh Roshan’s health issues and Hrithik Roshan getting involved in numerous controversies, the shoot halted but now as per reports, the movie is set to release on Christmas 2020. Apart from the Greek god and handsome hunk Hrithik Roshan, the rest of the cast names are still awaited. The Krrish franchise is about a guy with supernatural abilities, the first sequel of Krrish was Koi Mil Gaya which released in 2003, Krrish in 2006, the third part released seven years later in 2013 and the fourth part Krrish 4 would release next year in 2020.

Directed by Rakesh Roshan and starring Hrithik in the lead role, the story revolves around a boy with supernatural abilities. It is said that the movie will feature Hrithik Roshan as both the antagonist and protagonist. Probably, Priyanka Chopra too can join the cast and reprise her character, Priya Mehra, hopes Rakesh Roshan. Moreover, apart from all the other sequels, Krrish 5 is being written and will continue the fourth sequel of Krrish.

After Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 franchise, Housefull 4, Krrish 4 will mark as another franchise to the supernatural Hindi drama sets. Krrish 4 will release on December 25, 2020, the movie has already created much buzz among the fans as after 7-year gap Hrithik Roshan and father Rakesh Roshan will be collaborating together. Ahead of even the release, makers have released Krrish 5 date, the movie is set to release on December 23, 2022.

