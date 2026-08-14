Agadha Review: Kamakshi Bhaskarla Shines In A Predictable Horror Drama That Finds Its Footing Late

Agadha is the latest venture of M.S. Raju as director and also marks his entry in the genre of supernatural horror films. The film stars Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Shravan Reddy, Ulka Gupta, and Jovika Vijayakumar and is all about mysterious deaths, supernatural powers, and an evil spirit. Though the movie has a great storyline and great performances, it finds it difficult to generate consistent thrills.

Agadha Review: Story And Premise

The plot centers on Mahadevi (Kamakshi Bhaskarla), a spiritual and gifted woman who starts probing the unusual death of her cousin Mahima (Ulka Gupta). What seems like a suicide at first begins to raise many questions until finally taking Mahadevi deep into the jungle and the forbidden cave.

In the cave lies the secret of Agadha, the supernatural being associated with Mahima and her family. With Mahadevi’s own powers and that which she has to fight becoming clear, the movie grows beyond just the conflict and becomes the struggle between the divine and the evil force. The premise is really interesting, especially in the first half of the movie.

Agadha Review: Slow First Half, Better Second Half

The main problem with the film is that it fails to maintain a fast pace. In the first part of the film, it takes a lot of time to set up the myth and uses several subplots. The queries about Mahima, Mahadevi, and Agadha are intriguing, but it takes a lot of time to convert the interest into horror.

In the latter part of the movie, things are much better. It has a quicker pace with some twists along with some activities for Mahadevi. The kala tantra scene is one of the most interesting sequences in the film, while the climax scene has its own merit. Even though it becomes good after some time, the story is still the same old story. The conflict between the divine spirit and the evil spirit is nothing new to the Indian horror movies.

Kamakshi Bhaskarla Is The Biggest Strength

Without a doubt, Kamakshi Bhaskarla is the strongest performer in the film. In the role of Mahadevi, she gives her character just the right level of gravitas that comes with a combination of spirituality and personal family tragedy. She is especially convincing in the later parts, where the conflict between the supernatural takes over.

Shravan Reddy delivers a good performance in the more darkly shaded aspects of his part. The possession scenes feature the impressive acting of Jovika Vijayakumar. Ulka Gupta is satisfactory in her role of Mahima, but her character gets little to do besides emotional scenes. There are several minor characters whose parts aren’t sufficient for a good impression.

Agadha Review: Good Visuals, Limited Scares

One of the most outstanding technical elements of this film is the cinematography done by Nani Chamidisetty. The forest settings have been done well, and they work towards building the isolation required to suit the theme of the movie. The production design fits the setting, as well as the background score provided by Rakesh Venkatapuram. The fact that there are no unnecessary songs is also an added advantage for the movie.

Unluckily, this movie does not provide any scare factor. It has some scary scenes, but the suspense is not maintained throughout.

Agadha Review: Final Verdict

Agadha has a good supernatural concept, a good performance by Kamakshi Bhaskarla, and some really good visuals. The latter part of the movie is also better with some good intensity in the kala tantra and climax sequences. Predictable story, slow pace, weak support characters, and lack of scares are what keep this movie from being great.

For those who like supernatural movies from India, Agadha is worth a single viewing. Others will be left wanting more.

Rating: 2.5/5

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