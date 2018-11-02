Today, on November 2, Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 53rd birthday — even though he still looks 35 — with his family and close friends and his fans across the globe are celebrating the day as if it's like a festival to them. I, being an SRK fan myself, had a chance to meet King Khan while he was in the national capital to promote Imtiaz Ali's Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most intelligent, charismatic, skilled and the wittiest person I have ever come across in my entire life. The blue-eyed boy of Bollywood is a man of perseverance, calmness and a talented actor. Where several actors lose their cool over some weird media questions, SRK is known for handling them like a pro. Shah Rukh Khan has spent almost 26 years in the Bollywood and during these years he promoted his brand quotient which one can love, can hate but can never ignore. SRK made his Bollywood debut with Deewana as a lover boy, and since then he has been teaching us the true meaning of love via his movies. Let’s not get into his Bollywood career and his marketing skills as there are already hundreds of article on Google that talk about the same.

Today, on November 2, Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 53rd birthday — even though he still looks 35 — with his family and close friends and his fans across the globe are celebrating the day as if it’s like a festival to them. I, being an SRK fan myself, had a chance to meet King Khan while he was in the national capital to promote Imtiaz Ali’s Jab Harry Met Sejal. Unfortunately, it was a very brief interaction as he was there for several interviews. I just stood in the corner recalling my childhood days when I along with my sister used to watch his movies back-to-back during our summer vacations.

While several people claimed the actor has lost his charm and the wrinkles on his face were clearly visible, I was trying to make myself realise that it was not a dream and yes! finally, the man I admired for so long was literally sitting two feet away from me. SRK had been giving interviews back-to-back and was surely tired but he always knew how to energise people with his humour and obviously unmatchable charm.

Obviously, I went for the movie and did not like it much but was swept away by SRK’s charm and intensity. It’s like everytime SRK expresses his love for the co-actor in the movie, even the one who has lost all faith in love, feels like rushing to their crush and telling what they actually feel like.

Ignoring what several media houses had published, Shah Rukh Khan has always been the one woman man. The loves story of Gauri and SRK is dreamy one. The duo first met in 1984 and on 25 October 1991 tied nuptial knot according to Hindu tradition. Shah Rukh has given me some awesome childhood memories which I can never forget and for me, he still is 35.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More