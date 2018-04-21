Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman is all set to get hitched to his longtime girlfriend Ankita Konwar. Their wedding preparations have begun in Alibaug. Milind and Ankita have been dating for four years and both of them are fitness freaks. There have been several pictures posted by the couple's friend on social media which have gone viral in no time.

Fitness enthusiast Milind Soman is all set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Ankita Konwar. Their wedding preparations have begun in Alibaug. Although there has been no official announcement about their wedding the preparations are in full swing. Milind and Ankita are already in Alibaug, where the couple is reported to get married. There have been several pictures posted by the couple’s friend on social media which have gone viral in no time. Milind and Ankita have been together for a long time and although there is an age gap of twenty-six years between the two, Milind and Ankita have proved that love has no age.

Pictures posted by fellow runner Abhi Asha Mishra, musician Devashish Guruji and photographer Anju KP provides enough proofs. A few days back grapevines were abuzz with rumours of breakup between Milind and Ankita, however, the lovely duo refuted reports with a romantic picture on Instagram. “#focus on the good 😊 #BetterHabits4BetterLife #surroundedbylove,” Milind captioned the image. This is Milind’s second marriage, after separating from his ex-wife Mylene Jampanoi, a French actor.Milind is often trolled for dating a girl much younger to him. Earlier in an interview, Milind opened up about the age difference between them and the unsavoury comments that they get on social media. ”I know people. Some people are like that. It doesn’t bother me at all.”

Milind Soman shot to fame with music video Made In India. He was last seen in Saif Ali Khan’s Chef and has featured in films such as 16 December, Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula and Bajirao Mastani. For unversed, born in Guwahati, Assam, Ankita’s real name is Sunkusmita Konwar, says a report. Ankita was born to Niranjana Konwar and Nagen Konwar. She joined the Air Asia as a cabin crew executive in 2013.

