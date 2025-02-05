‘Agli Baar Veer Pahariya Pe Joke Maarke Dikha,’ Comedian Pranit More Gets Brutally Assaulted After Cracking This Joke

Adding to the severity of the situation, Pranit’s team alleged that the show’s venue lacked security and was unwilling to provide access to CCTV footage. They also claimed that despite reaching out to the police, no immediate help was received.

Stand-up comedian Pranit More recently revealed that he was physically assaulted by a group of 10-15 men following a joke he made about Bollywood actor Veer Pahariya.

The incident, which took place in Solapur on February 2, 2025, left fans and fellow comedians shocked. However, Veer Pahariya has strongly denied any connection to the attack.

Who is Pranit More?

Pranit More is a well-known stand-up comedian who performs in both Marathi and Hindi. He has built a strong following on social media, sharing comedic content through his Instagram accounts, @rj_pranit and @maharashtrianbhau.

Additionally, he actively engages with audiences on YouTube via his channel Pranit More, where he posts stand-up routines and comedy sketches.

Beyond digital platforms, Pranit also performs live shows across India. Previously, he worked as a Radio Jockey for four years.

Interestingly, he initially aspired to become a pilot but shifted to comedy after winning the Canvas Laugh competition during his college years. Apart from stand-up, he frequently hosts film events.

What Happened With Pranit More?

On February 4, Pranit’s team shared a detailed Instagram post revealing that he was attacked after his Solapur show. According to the statement, a group of men—disguised as fans—approached him before suddenly assaulting him with punches and kicks.

The post specifically identified a man named Tanveer Shaikh as the gang’s leader. It further claimed that the attackers warned Pranit not to joke about Veer Pahariya again. One of them reportedly said, “Agli Baar Veer Pahariya Baba Pe Joke Maarke Dikha.”

Adding to the severity of the situation, Pranit’s team alleged that the show’s venue lacked security and was unwilling to provide access to CCTV footage. They also claimed that despite reaching out to the police, no immediate help was received.

How Did Veer Pahariya React?

As the news spread, Veer Pahariya issued a statement distancing himself from the attack. Expressing his shock and sadness over the incident, he clarified that he had no role in it and strongly condemned violence.

His statement read: “I am truly shocked and saddened by what happened to Comedian Pranit More. I want to make it absolutely clear—I had no involvement in this, and I strongly condemn any form of violence. As someone who has always taken trolling in stride, laughed along with it, and shown love even to my critics, I would never encourage or support harm towards anyone, let alone someone from the same creative fraternity.”

He also apologized to Pranit and his fans, stating, “To Pranit and his fans—I am deeply sorry that this happened. No one deserves this. I will personally ensure that whoever was responsible is held accountable.”

Veer Pahariya recently made his Bollywood debut alongside Akshay Kumar in Sky Force. Before stepping into acting, he worked as an assistant director on the 2022 film Bhediya, starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. Notably, Veer is the grandson of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde.

As the controversy unfolds, fans and industry insiders are closely watching the developments. While Pranit More’s supporters demand justice, Veer Pahariya’s statement suggests that he is committed to ensuring accountability for the attack. Whether further action will be taken remains to be seen.