Salman Khan and renowned filmmaker AR Murugadoss are set to collaborate for an exciting new project titled ‘Sikandar’. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is slated for release in theatres on Eid 2025.

The announcement of the film’s title was made by Salman Khan himself on Instagram, where he shared the poster on April 11. In his caption, he wrote, “Iss Eid ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ aur ‘Maidaan’ ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar Milo” (Watch Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan on this Eid, next Eid, meet Sikandar). Eid Mubarak to all!”

This collaboration was earlier teased by Salman Khan on his official handle on March 12. He expressed his excitement about teaming up with the exceptionally talented AR Murugadoss and his friend Sajid Nadiadwala for this project. The post read, “Glad to join forces with the exceptionally talented, @ARMurugadoss and my friend, #SajidNadiadwala for a very exciting film !! This collaboration is special, and I look forward to this journey with your love and blessings. Releasing EID 2025.”

‘Sikandar’ marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their successful collaborations on films like ‘Kick’, ‘Judwaa’, and ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’. Meanwhile, AR Murugadoss, known for his blockbuster hits, made his Hindi debut with ‘Ghajini’, which crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. He also directed Akshay Kumar’s action-packed film, ‘Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty’.

Salman Khan was last seen in ‘Tiger 3’, and fans are eagerly anticipating his next venture, ‘Sikandar’, which promises to be a thrilling addition to the actor’s filmography. With the talent of AR Murugadoss at the helm and the successful partnership of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala, ‘Sikandar’ is poised to be an exciting cinematic experience for audiences when it hits theatres next Eid.