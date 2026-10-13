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Home > Entertainment News > Ahaan Panday Calls Aneet Padda ‘A Gift To The Cosmos’ In Birthday Post; Fans Ask, ‘Is This A Hard Launch?’

Ahaan Panday Calls Aneet Padda ‘A Gift To The Cosmos’ In Birthday Post; Fans Ask, ‘Is This A Hard Launch?’

Ahaan Panday wished Aneet Padda with an emotional birthday note, unseen pictures and a romantic song choice. Fans are now wondering whether the Saiyaara co-stars are hinting at something more.

Ahaan Panday Calls Aneet Padda ‘A Gift To The Cosmos’ In Birthday Post
Ahaan Panday Calls Aneet Padda ‘A Gift To The Cosmos’ In Birthday Post

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-10-13 21:56 IST

If birthday wishes had a romance meter, Ahaan Panday’s latest post for Aneet Padda would have fans turning it all the way up. The actor shared a series of unseen pictures and videos of his Saiyaara co-star on her birthday, but it was his poetic caption and the song playing in the background that got people reading between the lines. 

“You’re a gift to the cosmos, Aneet, and everything you touch turns to stardust,” Ahaan wrote, before wishing that the universe would always be as gentle with her as she is with it. He ended the message with a warm birthday wish, adding, “happy happy happy birthday.”

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It was the kind of note that goes well beyond the standard social media birthday greeting, and fans were quick to notice.

Ahaan Panday’s Song Choice Has Fans Reading Between The Lines

The pictures and videos shared by Ahaan included candid moments of Aneet, including glimpses from their time travelling together. The post was accompanied by Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee, the title track of the 2021 Tamil film of the same name, composed by Darbuka Siva and sung by Sid Sriram and Darbuka Siva.

The song’s romantic, introspective mood only added to the speculation. Fans flooded the comments section with heart emojis and reactions, with one calling it a possible “hard launch” and another praising the song choice. Others were taken by the caption itself, describing Ahaan’s words as beautiful and gushing over the way he had wished Aneet. 

Of course, a heartfelt birthday post is not confirmation of a relationship. But for fans who have followed the duo since Saiyaara, the combination of unseen pictures, a deeply personal note and that song was enough to set social media buzzing.

Are Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda Dating?

Dating rumours have followed Ahaan and Aneet since their 2025 romantic drama Saiyaara became a major box-office success. The film reportedly earned over Rs 579 crore worldwide against a budget of around Rs 45 crore, turning its lead pair into breakout stars. 

Ahaan has previously described Aneet as his best friend and addressed the speculation in an interview with GQ India. He said, “The whole internet thinks we’re together, but we’re not,” adding that chemistry is not always romantic and can also be about comfort, safety and feeling understood. He also said he did not think he would ever have another bond quite like the one he shares with her. 

Aneet has also spent time with Ahaan’s family, including attending his sister Alanna Panday’s baby shower. The two actors are expected to reunite on screen for an upcoming romantic film backed by Yash Raj Films and directed by Mohit Suri.

For now, there is no official relationship announcement. But Ahaan’s birthday message has given fans plenty to talk about, and the internet appears more than happy to keep decoding every little detail.

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Ahaan Panday Calls Aneet Padda ‘A Gift To The Cosmos’ In Birthday Post; Fans Ask, ‘Is This A Hard Launch?’
Tags: Ahaan pandayAneet Padda

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Ahaan Panday Calls Aneet Padda ‘A Gift To The Cosmos’ In Birthday Post; Fans Ask, ‘Is This A Hard Launch?’

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Ahaan Panday Calls Aneet Padda ‘A Gift To The Cosmos’ In Birthday Post; Fans Ask, ‘Is This A Hard Launch?’

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Ahaan Panday Calls Aneet Padda ‘A Gift To The Cosmos’ In Birthday Post; Fans Ask, ‘Is This A Hard Launch?’
Ahaan Panday Calls Aneet Padda ‘A Gift To The Cosmos’ In Birthday Post; Fans Ask, ‘Is This A Hard Launch?’
Ahaan Panday Calls Aneet Padda ‘A Gift To The Cosmos’ In Birthday Post; Fans Ask, ‘Is This A Hard Launch?’
Ahaan Panday Calls Aneet Padda ‘A Gift To The Cosmos’ In Birthday Post; Fans Ask, ‘Is This A Hard Launch?’
Ahaan Panday Calls Aneet Padda ‘A Gift To The Cosmos’ In Birthday Post; Fans Ask, ‘Is This A Hard Launch?’

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