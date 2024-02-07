Ahaan Panday to debut as an actor with director Mohit Suri's young love story

After Ananya Panday, her cousin brother Ahaan Panday is all set to make his acting debut.

The young love story directed by Mohit Suri, which is being produced by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films (YRF), will mark Ahaan’s feature film debut.

“Ahaan has been shaped by Aditya Chopra personally for years. He has been kept under wraps by YRF so that he can focus on bettering his craft. To the industry, Ahaan Pandey’s launch is by far the biggest debut by a youngster in the Hindi film industry in years and YRF is showing its intent to create a star out of him. The massive project that he has been signed on for is the Mohit Suri love story!” informs a trade source.

The source added, “Ahaan was introduced to Mohit Suri so that the director could assess if he was the right actor to headline his film and be the quintessential romantic hero. Ahaan worked under Mohit’s supervision and floored him with his auditions and multiple screen tests! Mohit wanted a fresh, young boy who had the charisma to be a hero on the big screen and he is supremely excited about Ahaan’s potential!”

Known for directing movies like “Aashiqui 2,” “Ek Villain,” and “Malang,” is director Mohit Suri. Later this year, the as-yet-untitled movie is scheduled to begin production. We’re still waiting on the female lead actor’s official announcement.