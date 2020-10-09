Amazon Prime on Friday announced 9 films, including Coolie No. 1, Chhalaang and Durgavati, which will be releasing on the streaming platform in upcoming months. The announcement comes after similar announcements made by Netflix and Disney + Hotstar in recent past.

The Indian Film Industry and the audiences have welcomed the OTT wave with open arms, especially after coronavirus-induced lockdown. Several films, which were initially determined to release in theatres, have now opted for the digital route. As the festive season inches closer, streaming giants have started rolling out their big names. Amazon Prime on Friday announced 9 films that will be releasing in the upcoming months. In retrospect, the announcement is a ripple effect of similar announcements made by Netflix and Disney + Hotstar in recent past.

Take a look at the films announced by Amazon Prime:

Coolie No. 1: Starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, Coolie No. 1 will release on Amazon Prime on the occasion of Christmas, i.e December 25. A remake of 1995 pot-boiler starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, Coolie No 1 has been once again directed by David Dhawan.

Chhalaang: Following the suit, Rajkummar Rao and Nushraj Bharucha’s Chhalaang will release on Amazon Prime on the occasion of Diwali. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film is a black comedy film, which also stars Saurabh Shukla and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub in pivotal roles.

Durgavati: Headlined by Bhumi Pednekar and produced by Akshay Kumar, Bhushan Kumar and Vikram Malhotra under the banner of Cape Of Good Films TSeries and Abundantia Entertainment, Durgavati will release on Amazon Prime on December 11. The film is the remake of 2018 film Bhaagmathie starring Anushka Shetty.

Halal Love Story: Slated for a release on October 15, the Malayalam comedy film stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Joju George, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Sharaf U Dheen, Grace Antony and Soubin Shahir.

Bheema Sena Nalamaharaja: Directed by Karthik Saragur, this Kannada film will start streaming from October 29. Touted as an ode to food and family values, the film stars Aarohi Narayan, Aravinnd Iyer and Priyanka Thimmesh in pivotal roles.

Soorarai Pottru: The Suriya starrer will release on October 30 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Along with Suriya, the film also stars Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal.

Maane Number 13: An upcoming horror thriller, the Kannada film starring Varsha Bollamma, Aiswarya Gowda, Praveen Prem and Chetan Gandharva among others is scheduled for a release on November 19.

Middle class melodies: Helmed by Vinod Anantoju, Tamil film Middle class Melodies starring Anand Deverakonda and Varsha Bollamma will release on Amazon Prime on November 20.

Maara: Last but not the least, Tamil film Maara featuring R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath will premiere on Amazon Prime on December 17.

Other popular films that one can expect to release on Netflix and Amazon Prime include Vikrant Massey, Yami Gautam’s Ginny Weds Sunny (Releasing today on Netflix), Shabana Azmi and Kalki Koechlin’s Kaali Khuhi (Releasing on October 30 on Netflix), Tabu and Ishaan Khatter’s A Suitable Boy ( Releasing on October 23 on Netflix) and Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani’s Laxmmi Bomb (Releasing on November 9 on Disney + Hotstar).

