Jacqueline Fernandez is busy shooting for Race 3 in Thailand.

If you are a fan of Jacqueline Fernandez’s beauty and fitness than the actress is giving you another reason to love her more. Well, a recent Instagram post of ‘Judwaa 2’ actress has come out to be a visual proof of the fact that she is an aspiring sketch-artist too. The actress was seen flaunting her sketching skills, and yes, we do admit that she is not bad. Her fans are much familiar with the fact that the actress is quite active on social media. She often posts the updates about her new projects, her new looks and numerous beautiful photos. So, when it came to experimenting with sketching, she decided to share her experience with her fans through social media.

While posting about her experience on social media, she wrote: “Meanwhile in between shooting Race 3 in Bangkok.. my first portrait ever Thanks @nileshvede for being such a patient teacher! And thanks Jaggi for being my model for 4 hours!! What a beautiful experience.” If you are not aware of the man mentioned in her post, then we must tell you he is Nilesh Vede. He is a popular sketch artist and the actress came to know him during the shoot for Race 3. It seems the actress has also taken some lessons from the artist during the shoot. With a number of pictures about the sketching experiment, she also shared a boomerang video of her sketching her model cum friend Jaggi.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez is busy shooting for some of the major portions of the movie in Thailand. After a 10-day schedule, the team will return to base for the film. The movie also features Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. Besides her, only Anil Kapoor was a part of the Race franchise.