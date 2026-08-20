Ahead Of Taapsee Pannu’s Gandhari: 5 Films That Show How Far A Mother Can Go To Protect Her Child

Motherhood in films is not limited to love and self-sacrifice. There are many great mothers in cinema who have battled crime and institutions, survived dystopian worlds and crossed moral boundaries when their kids were endangered. Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming film Gandhari seems set to take the protective streak to the level of an action thriller.

Ahead of its release, here are five films featuring a mother’s will to protect her kid is the driving factor of the film:

Kahaani 2 (2016)

In Kahaani 2, Vidya Balan plays Vidya Sinha, who becomes caught up in a whirlpool of events after her daughter is kidnapped. As the film progresses from a frantic hunt for her daughter to a discovery about Vidya’s own past, it becomes clear that Vidya’s story isn’t the simple one we thought it was going to be. This thriller takes advantage of the mother-daughter connection to delve into what lengths one is willing to go to in order to save a child’s life.

Bird Box (2018)

Motherhood is presented as a life-or-death struggle in Bird Box. In the film, Malorie (Sandra Bullock) is faced with the task of protecting two children in a world ravaged by a strange phenomenon which compels people to commit suicide once they look at it. Most of the conflict in the film stems from Malorie’s attempts to ensure that the children survive in an environment that requires them to go about blindfolded. She needs to be strong, careful, and even cold-hearted in order to guarantee their survival.

Mom (2017)

Sridevi’s Mom brings the protective mother theme into far more sinister realms. She portrays Devki, whose step daughter, Arya, has been sexually assaulted. Unable to find satisfaction through the judicial process, the mother realizes she must take things into her own hands. The movie gradually converts her from an individual who is seeking justice for her daughter to one willing to take matters into her own hands. Through Sridevi’s acting skills, Mom derives its power, as Devki’s relationship with Arya becomes the focal point of the entire story.

A Quiet Place Part II (2021)

To stay alive and save her children in this world where even the smallest noise could cost someone their life, Evelyn Abbott, played by Emily Blunt, has to survive. This is the second part of A Quiet Place, which comes right after the horrible experiences that the Abbott family has gone through. Since her family is homeless and always exposed to danger, every single choice carries too much weight. Her role as a mother turns out to be equal to the act of survival when Evelyn risks her own life to let her kids live.

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway (2023)

Unlike the monsters and criminals of many of the movies on this list, in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway Rani Mukerji plays the role of Debika Chatterjee, who is caught up in a struggle against an institution. Based on true incidents, the movie is the story of an Indian woman whose children are put under the care of foster parents in Norway. The movie makes the story of a custody case into one of a struggle between a mother and an institution that has made a wrong assessment of the situation.

What To Expect From Taapsee Pannu’s Gandhari

Gandhari is all set to offer their own take on the protective nature of a mother. This action-drama movie features Taapsee Pannu as a mother who finds herself in unusual conditions due to her child. In the early publicity of the movie, there has been emphasis made on how the movie deals with maternal rage and how it offers Taapsee a very action-packed role.

The title of the movie also creates a direct association with Gandhari of Mahabharata, known for her blindfold. There have been reports about Taapsee doing action scenes while being blindfolded.

With Gandhari preparing for release, it joins a long line of films built around one powerful idea: when a child is threatened, a mother’s response can completely change the rules of the story.

ALSO READ: What Happened To Riya Ahir After Her ‘Police Van’ Photo Went Viral? Model Makes Fresh Appeal To Mumbai Police