The World Environment day is approaching and following which the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change had released a theme song ”Hawa Aane De’. The song features Akshay Kumar and other Bollywood actors dedicated to the #BeatAirPollution campaign. Apart from Akshay Kumar, the song also features Rajkumar Rao, Vicky Kaushal, Kapil Sharma, Shiamak Davar, Shann, Shankar Mahadevan.

This music video, ‘Hawa Aane De’ is launched by the Bhamla Foundation, a Mumbai-based NGO in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment. The NGO had also gathered support from actor and UN UN Ambassador for Environment Dia Mirza and lyricist Swanand Kirkire.

The video was launched by Sony Music India on their official Youtube channel. The song aims of spreading awareness regarding protecting the environment and fighting with hazardous air pollution.

The lyrics of the song has been written by Swanand Kirkire whereas the anthem has been composed by Shaan, and the song is composed by Shantanu Mukherjee. The song was launched in Delhi on May 29.

#KholaHawaa introduced me to the Magic of #RabindraSangeet and I'm glad this album brought a whole new generation closer to the Magic of Tagore !!🙏❤️ https://t.co/J1i4saopJe — Shaan (@singer_shaan) June 1, 2019

Famous Singer Shaan shared the song on Twitter on Thursday.

Famous Singer Shaan shared the song on Twitter on Thursday. The song begins with a shot of Akshay Kumar jogging wearing a mask on his face. There is a rap in the video, bird view of cities, traffic policemen, people holding placards suggesting measures and tips tackle air pollution, Also, The song features clips of factories spewing smoke, fire and people holding banners urging to stop air pollution. Kapil Sharma has also lent his voice to the collaborative effort.

World enviroment Day is celebrated on the 5th June each year in order to spread awareness and improve actions to save the Environment. In 2018, the theme for the World Environment Day was ‘Beat Pollution India’.

