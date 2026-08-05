Ahsaas Channa Birthday Special: From Vaastu Shastra To Kota Factory, 7 Roles That Show Her Remarkable Evolution As An Actor

There is a good chance you have watched Ahsaas Channa long before you knew her name. For one generation, she was the child actor who appeared as a boy in films such as Vaastu Shastra, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and My Friend Ganesha. Years later, she returned to the screen as a young woman navigating friendships, college, ambition and adulthood, eventually becoming one of the recognisable faces of India’s OTT boom.

Her journey hasn’t been entirely straightforward. Channa has previously spoken about how the industry seemed to move on without her when she took a break while transitioning from child roles to adult characters. Her later OTT work helped her find a new audience and a distinctly different screen identity. On her birthday, here are seven roles that capture Ahsaas Channa’s evolution as an actor.

1. Rohan: Vaastu Shastra

Channa made her film debut with Vaastu Shastra, playing Rohan, Sushmita Sen’s son. It was the beginning of an unusual childhood career in which she was repeatedly cast as a boy.

2. Arjun Saran: Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

Her appearance as Arjun, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji’s characters’ son, became another memorable early credit. For many viewers, it was one of those performances they remembered only years later after discovering who had played the child.

3. Ashu: My Friend Ganesha

My Friend Ganesha gave Channa a more prominent childhood role as Ashu. The film became an important part of her early career and cemented her association with child characters on screen.

4. Raksha: Phoonk

With Phoonk, Channa moved into horror and played Raksha, a child caught in the centre of a supernatural story. It was another step away from the innocent, family-oriented image associated with some of her earlier work.

5. Ruchika: Girls Hostel

The shift to digital storytelling changed the trajectory of Channa’s career. Girls Hostel placed her in a distinctly young-adult world, allowing her to move beyond the child-artist identity and connect with a younger OTT audience.

6. Shivangi: Kota Factory

Then came Kota Factory. As Shivangi, Channa became part of a show that captured the pressure, friendships and uncertainties of students preparing for competitive exams. The series’ grounded storytelling and relatable characters helped establish her as an OTT favourite.

7. Prajakta: Mismatched

Mismatched took her further into the world of contemporary young-adult stories. As Prajakta, she became part of an ensemble navigating romance, friendship, ambition and the messy realities of growing up.

From child star to OTT favourite

What makes Channa’s career interesting isn’t simply that she started young. It is how dramatically her screen identity changed. She went from being remembered as the child who could convincingly play boys to becoming a familiar face in stories about young Indians figuring out who they are. Her journey also reflects how the rise of OTT created new opportunities for actors who may have once struggled to find their place between childhood and adulthood.

Today, Ahsaas Channa isn’t simply the actor many remember from Vaastu Shastra or My Friend Ganesha. She is proof that sometimes, a career doesn’t need a straight line, it just needs the right second act.