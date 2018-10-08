In the wake of the allegations of the sexual misconduct levelled against him, AIB founder Gursimran Khamba Monday took to his Instagram handle to post an apology. Besides this, Khamba has also denied some accusations. His reply came after a survivor, who didn't reveal her identity, accused him of sexual assault in 2015 and 2016 on Monday.

A couple of hours ago, Khamba came up with an apology that stated that he is aware of the person who has accused him, but he will disclose their identity to protect their privacy. He accepted that he was consensually hooked up with the survivor for multiple times in 2015. However, he denied the incident mentioned by the victim in October and December.

He revealed that he developed feelings for her while she was in a relationship with somebody else. Her relationship led to jealousy which turned the relationship into a toxic one. He also accepted the fact that he didn’t behave properly during that time. He added that he had apologised for his behaviour in the past and is still apologetic for it.

He said that after the incident the woman stopped talking to her. However, the woman came back after a few months, however, Gursimran was then in a relationship with his wife.

In the post, Gursimran continues to apologise, however, he denies any violation of consent. Besides Khamba, AIB has also confirmed that Tanmay Bhatt has also steeped away from its association with the company.

As per reports, Tanmay Bhatt was aware of sexual allegations levelled against comedian and AIB member Utsav Chakraborty.

