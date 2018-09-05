On Wednesday, AIB took the American sportswear giant Nike's advertisement which read 'Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything' and replaced American football quarterback Colin Kaepernick's picture with PM Modi in the background.

At the bottom of the picture, All India Bakchod group put a caption in Gujarati: "Takleef Toh Revani" which means "There will be problems"

There is no good or bad publicity, publicity is publicity. It gets you likes and shares, and the more of it you have, the more commercial windfall you get. Indian comedy group All India Bakchod (AIB) has taken the aforementioned theory by heart and leaving no stone unturned to draw attention. After a grotesque depiction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier, where they picturised him as a ghost from the upcoming movie The Nun, AIB has once again taken a snap at the Indian head of the state.

A post shared by All Nundia Bakchod (@allindiabakchod) on Sep 5, 2018 at 3:09am PDT

This has come a day after AIB came under severe criticism for seeking publicity at the expense of the Prime Minister of the country. The Nun post where PM Modi was replaced with the devilish antagonist of the movie drew widespread condemnation.

A post shared by All Nundia Bakchod (@allindiabakchod) on Sep 4, 2018 at 9:35am PDT

After creationg much furore, the comedy group has once again posted a demeaning picture and have asserted that Takleef Toh Revani! It is bound to raise eyebrows yet again.

In Nike’s original advertisement, which was issued to mark the 30th anniversary of their ‘Just Do It’ slogan, American football player Colin Kaepernick was depicted in it.

‘Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything’ had a significance in the original ad because Colin Kaepernick, who is of mixed race, had become a sensation in the United States after he used to kneel during the national anthem in order to protest against the police brutality and racial discrimination in the country.

