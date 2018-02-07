After the dreadful incident surfaced from Gurugram, where a school bus with children was attacked by some people protesting against the release of Padmaavat, comes a new video from AIB that strongly condemns the shameful act. The video is around 2.38-minute long and has been trending online.

AIB knows how to use their freedom of speech and expression in a way that it should not hurt the sentiments of anyone plus should enlighten the bodies, who claim themselves to be pre-enlightened. AIB has a unique way to address the major issues of our countries and to express their blatant take on those. Addressing a recent incident, the AIB has come up with this new video. The video entitled ‘An ode to Karni Sena’ is based on the most controversial issue that stirred our nation for a while. And yes, it was none other than the Padmaavat row. Pointing out the incident, in which, a school bus was targeted in Gurugram, AIB used a bunch of children to sing aloud the misery they have gone through.

In a 2.38-minute clip, a bunch of children are seen singing the entire incident that happened on the day ahead of Padmaavat release. The video also addresses the fact that how Padmaavat row shifted the concern of nation from other major issues. The video has gone viral online and has been trending. The video is full of innocence and will also address some other major ongoing issues if our country. People have highly liked the video and, the views on video totally prove that. The video has gathered around eight lakh views till now.

Recently, a day before the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Padmaavat, a school bus with children was targeted in Gurugram. After the incident, a video surfaced online which showed a bunch of children with their teachers huddled in a bus being attacked. The bus was attacked with sticks and stones from the protestors which reportedly were the member of the Karni Sena. After the incident, the Karni Sena denied being a part of the incident.