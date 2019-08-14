AICWA bans Mika Singh: All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has banned India pop singer Mika Singh after a video went viral on the social media where he can be seen performing live at the wedding festivities of Pervez Mushraff's relative in Karachi.

AICWA bans Mika Singh: India pop singer Mika Singh who is popular for several songs such as Jumme Ki Raat and Aankh Marey. has been banned and boycotted by All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) after a video went viral where he can be seen performing live at the wedding festivities of Pervez Mushraff’s relative in Karachi.

In a statement issued by AICWA, on Tuesday, said that they have taken the decision of boycotting the singer’s association with the film production houses, music companies, and online music content providers.

This is not the first time that Mika Singh has courted controversy. Earlier, Mika Singh made headlines for various reasons. Be it Rakhi Sawant’s kissing video or Priyanka Kumar’s molestation case, India pop singer had been in limelight for various reasons.

2006: Rakhi Sawant incident

Singer Mika Singh tried to kiss Bollywood controversial queen Rakhi Sawant at his birthday bash while cutting the cake cutting ceremony. For this, the singer was charged with molestation and intimidation of witnesses. He was also forced to pay Rs20,000 rupees in bail.

2016: Priyanka Kumar accuses him of molestation

Model Priyanka Kumar had filed a case with Mumbai’s Versova police station who charged the singer with the molestation.

But Singh, in response to this he claimed that the woman was blackmailing him and tried to extort money from the bhangra pop singer and said had never met the woman before in his life.

2016: Doctor’s allegation of slapping him

In the year 2016, a doctor registered a complaint against the Indie pop singer nd alleged that Singh had slapped him at a concert in Delhi. The singer was charged with the wrongful restraint and voluntarily causing hurt. He was later released on bail and tweeted for his relief.

AICWA President Suresh Gupta added that he would sure that no one works with Mika Singh in India, a different anyone will have to face legal consequences in the court of law.

The statement further stated that at the time of tension between India and Pakistan when Article 370 has been removed, Mika Singh has put money above the nation.

He was invited to Karachi along with 14 crew members from his team for the event. Reportedly, Mika Singh charged USD 150,000 (Rs 1 crore) for his performance at the wedding.

