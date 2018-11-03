Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated her 45th birthday on November 1 in Goa. From the celebration, several photos are surfacing on social media. The celebration was kickstarted by taking a dip inside the pool and ended with a low-key party celebration. In one of the photographs, Aishwarya Rai donned a black monokini and manged to look beautiful.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ringed in her 45th birthday on November 1, 2018. To celebrate the birth, Abhishek Bachchan flew off to Goa with Aishwarya Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan. The celebration was a low-key affair including family friends and family members. Various photographs are surfacing on the Internet where Abhishek Bachchan looks dapper in white shirt and black pants while Aishwarya Rai looks gorgeous in a black printed off-shoulder outfit and Aaradhya Bachchan was charming in her pink and white well-matched outfit.

Earlier in the day, the family enjoyed their day by taking a dip inside the pool with their close friends and family members. The former Miss World can be seen enjoying inside the pool with her family. Dressed in black monokini, the timeless beauty looks beautiful as ever. While adorable Aaradhya Bachchan twinned in black with her and Abhishek Bachchan rocked in yellow shorts. In all the photographs, the family looks extremely lovable together.

You can see Aaradhya here. Aish and Abhi w friends 😊#AishwaryaRaiBachchan pic.twitter.com/hENLcD5vSK — Stargazer (@ashforeverno1) November 2, 2018

There are several other photographs that were doing the rounds on social media where the couple can be seen happily posing with all the family members.

Going by these latest pictures on the social media, looks like the family really enjoyed the day.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai was last seen in Fanney Khan along with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, she will be next seen in Gulab Jamun. She will be reuniting with Abhishek Bachchan after a long time. While Abhishek Bachchan s busy in shooting with Anurag Basu’s untitled film.

