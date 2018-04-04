Santacruz police have booked actor Arjun Rampal's brother in law Amit Gill for sexually assaulting an air hostess and threatening her of uploading her nude pictures he had taken after sedating her with spiked drinks. Amit Gill is married to Rampal's sister Kamal and resides in Anand villa in Santacruz. According to an FIR filed on March 29, the victim said that she had met Gill at a five-star hotel in Bandra last year.

In another news of harassment against women, the Mumbai Police booked Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal’s brother-in-law Amit Gill, for allegedly molesting and threatening an air-hostess. Gill is Arjun Rampal’s sister Komal’s husband and reportedly works as an investor. The air hostess in question is said to be his client. As per a Mumbai Mirror report, Gill called the woman to his house where he spiked her drink and took her obscene pictures and later threatened to share her nude photos online. The report informs that the air hostess had given a sum of Rs 18 lakh to Gill to invest on her behalf and she was promised returns at the rate of 3 percent per month. However, turns out that Gill neither gave the principal amount back to her nor did he give the interest which came out to be Rs 6 lakh.

The whole incident came to light after the air hostess decided to reach out to the Police and file a complaint in the matter. She also alleged that Gill molested her and threatened to put up her nude pictures online. The air hostess revealed that when she asked for her money, she was given a check by Gill which bounced. When she approached him again, Gill said he’ll send the money directly to her account but she received only Rs 12 lakh in place of Rs 18 lakh and the interest.

The tabloid quoted the victim as saying, “This was on June 15, 2017. I started demanding the remaining Rs 6 lakh with interest from Gill, and he started threatening me and even sent me some obscene pictures of me, telling me not to ask for money, or he would post my obscene photos on social media.”

She then shared that he had taken those pictures back in August 2016 when he had called her to his home in Anand Villa, where he informed her that he’s no more in touch with their mutual friend (the one who’s supposed to have introduced Gill and the victim). Since the woman was more concerned about her money, he offered her a drink which was spiked and allegedly took obscene pictures of her. She also alleged that he touched her private parts.

The matter is now under investigation and Gill has been booked under sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc), 354 (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A report on a leading daily suggests that Gill was also arrested by the Mumbai crime branch last year for allegedly betting in an India vs Sri Lanka cricket match.

