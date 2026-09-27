Celeb Crime Throwback: Aish Ansari Case — She Allegedly Showed Police A Photo With Shah Rukh Khan To Avoid Arrest, What Happened Next?

The entertainment industry has witnessed several celebrity controversies that resurfaced years later. One such case involved actress Aish Ansari, who was arrested by Jodhpur Police in 2013. At the time, police alleged that an online escort racket was being operated through the internet. Aish was among those arrested during a raid at a hotel in Jodhpur.

The case attracted attention for another reason too. Later reports claimed that Aish showed police photographs of herself with Shah Rukh Khan while officers were taking her into custody. The alleged move reportedly did not help her avoid arrest. Here is what happened in the case and how Shah Rukh Khan became part of the story.

Who Was Aish Ansari?

Aish Ansari was an actress and model who worked in South Indian films and made appearances in Bollywood projects. She was associated with films including Shah Rukh Khan’s Chalte Chalte and Om Shanti Om. Reports also identified her with Tamil and Telugu film projects.

Her connection with Shah Rukh Khan came through these film appearances. However, there is no indication that the superstar had any connection to the police case itself. It was this professional association that later became part of reports surrounding Aish’s arrest.

What Happened During The 2013 Jodhpur Hotel Raid?

In November 2013, Jodhpur Police conducted a raid at Hotel Takht Vilas on Raikabagh Road. Police arrested Aish along with three men during the operation. Contemporary reports said officers had received information about an alleged escort operation being conducted through the internet.

According to police allegations reported at the time, the operation involved providing escort services in several major Indian cities. Police also claimed that foreign models were supplied to high-profile customers. These were police allegations made during the investigation and should not be treated as established facts about Aish’s guilt.

Reports also said police recovered cash and mobile phones during the operation. A later retrospective report put the recovered cash at Rs 55,000.

Why Did Aish Ansari Allegedly Show Shah Rukh Khan Photos To Police?

This remains the most unusual detail associated with the case. According to a later retrospective report, Aish allegedly showed police photographs of herself with Shah Rukh Khan when officers were taking her into custody. The report suggested that she may have hoped her connection with the Bollywood superstar would help her avoid being arrested.

However, the photographs reportedly made no difference. Police took Aish to the police station along with the other people detained during the raid. Importantly, this particular photo anecdote comes from later entertainment coverage. It is not as firmly documented in the contemporaneous reports about the raid as the arrest itself. Therefore, it is best understood as a reported detail rather than an independently established fact.

What Was Aish Ansari Accused Of?

Police alleged that Aish was involved in an online escort operation. According to reports at the time, investigators claimed the operation had been running through the internet and had connections across multiple cities. Police also alleged that Aish supplied foreign models to customers.

One report said she used wigs of different colours while meeting customers, allegedly to change her appearance and avoid being recognised. The allegations generated considerable media attention because of Aish’s film background. However, allegations made during an investigation should not be confused with a judicial finding of guilt.

How Was Shah Rukh Khan Connected To Aish Ansari?

Aish’s connection with Shah Rukh Khan was professional. She had appeared in Chalte Chalte, which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji, and Om Shanti Om, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. There is no evidence in the reports reviewed that Shah Rukh Khan was involved in the case or had any role in the alleged racket.

His name became part of the story because of Aish’s reported photographs with him. That distinction is important, especially because retrospective celebrity-crime stories can sometimes blur the difference between a professional association and involvement in a criminal case.

What Happened After Aish Ansari’s Arrest?

The 2013 arrest became the major point of media attention surrounding Aish Ansari. Reports from the period focused on the police investigation into the alleged escort operation and the people arrested during the hotel raid. Aish subsequently largely disappeared from mainstream entertainment coverage.

Her case continues to resurface in celebrity-crime throwbacks because of the unusual combination of a Bollywood connection, a hotel raid and the later-reported claim that she showed police photographs with Shah Rukh Khan. However, the available reports do not establish that the photographs had any legal significance. Police proceeded with the arrest despite the alleged attempt to show them.

Why Does The Aish Ansari Case Keep Returning In Celebrity Throwbacks?

The case has several elements that continue to attract attention years later. Aish had worked in films featuring one of Bollywood’s biggest stars. She was then arrested during a high-profile police raid in Jodhpur over allegations surrounding an online escort operation.

The later claim about her showing Shah Rukh Khan photographs added another unusual layer to the story. But the central facts should remain clear. The 2013 police raid and arrests were reported at the time, while the Shah Rukh Khan photograph detail comes primarily from later retrospective reports.

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