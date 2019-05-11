Jism 2 actor Arunoday Singh has announced his separation through an Instagram post with his long-time girlfriend Lee Elton. In the statement, it is mentioned that his marriage seems to be over. Their love couldn't survive in reality. Despite of several efforts, nothing seems to have amended the fundamental differences that have emerged between them.

Time and again he has updated his fans about his outings. The couple exchanged their marriage vows at a royal wedding. The pictures and videos emerged on social media were unmissable. They also exchanged their wedding vows in a Hindu wedding in Bhopal. Bhopal is native place of Arunoday. The couple were in a relationship for about two and a half years before taking the big step. But looks like, after being married for about two and a half years, their marriage is over.

Speaking on his professional life, Arunoday Singh is popularly known for her roles in Aisha, Yeh Saali Zindagi, Jism 2, Main Tera Hero, Buddha in a Traffic Jam, Mohenjo Daro, Blackmail.

Arunoday’s closed ones are constantly supporting him on Instagram to help him to get through this rough time.

They were one of the much-loved couples of Bollywood. Instagram used to be flooded with their happy memories. In the previous year, on their second wedding anniversary, the actor took to Instagram to wish Lee.

