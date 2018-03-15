Model turned actor Aisha Sharma, who is the younger sister of Tum Bin II fame Neha Sharma, is all set to make her big Bollywood entry in Milap Zaveri’s next opposite John Abraham very soon. After mesmerising the audiences with her hot and sexy persona as a kingfisher model, this change will surely bring a massive change in the life of the next gen star. Milap Zaveri, who is very excited to have Aisha on board in his untitled film, told a leading daily, “Aisha shot to fame with the Kingfisher calendar and was on everyone’s wishlist. I thought she was perfect to be in my film as she has an innocence to her beauty along with great looks.”
He further added, “Also I was very impressed when we tested her. She is a confident actress and has range in her performance. I’m delighted to have her on board as she makes a lovely pair with John.” Talking about her Bollywood entry, the diva said, “I could not have asked for a better film in terms of a launch. To be able to share the frame with John Abraham as well as Manoj Bajpayee, is a huge honor as well as very challenging for me. I hope I can do justice to the role that Milap sir has written for me and I am certain that both Nikkhil sir as well as T-Series will position me in the best way possible.” Are you just as excited as we are?
Also Read: Mira Kapoor photos: 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Mira Kapoor
Check out 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Aisha Sharma:
Also Read: Bruna Abdullah photos: 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Bruna Abdullah
Some years are the "game changers " .. They change you in ways you cannot possibly imagine and pave way for better and bigger possibilities and nothing stays the same after . 2016 has been that year for me . At the last day of the year , all I have is a heart full of gratitude for every single experience good and bad , the heartaches , the never ending grin ,laughter and love . Most importantly it's helped me be me again .. here's hoping #2017 is all things better and bigger for everyone . Here's wishing everyone whichever part of the 🌎 you are in , a year full of never ending laughter , love , happiness , Health , success ,all things that you heart desires , most importantly all things its afraid to desire .Let's love , laugh and work harder , stronger and with all we got . Make it count . Happy new year guys. Thank you for the love .🎉❤️👌🏽👀🎶💋🍾🥂🍺🍻🍹🍾
#100k 💃🏾❤️ Thank you for all the love you guys give me .. And thank you for the Instagram madness .. The good and bad of it all .. Thank you for remotely finding the randomness intriguing .. So here's sharing a pic shot by the photographer who avoids running into his models cause he hasn't edited their picture @rahuljhangiani 😂😂.. Luckily our photo didnt require any editing .. Hair by the fabulous @marcepedrozo and makeup by the very lively @flaviagiumua styled by the fabulous me 😃 Feedback welcome .
Also Read: Palak Tiwari photos: 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Palak TiwariFor all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App