From stealing hearts as a hot and sizzling Kingfisher model to gearing up her big Bollywood debut, Aisha Sharma has proved that she is here to stay. The hot and sexy diva, who is the sister of Tum Bin II fame Neha Sharma, will be soon seen sharing the screen space with John Abraham and Manoj Bajpyee in Milap Zaveri's untitled film that is scheduled to hit the screens in the second half of 2018. Check out 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Aisha Sharma.

Aisha Sharma photos: 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Aisha Sharma

Model turned actor Aisha Sharma, who is the younger sister of Tum Bin II fame Neha Sharma, is all set to make her big Bollywood entry in Milap Zaveri’s next opposite John Abraham very soon. After mesmerising the audiences with her hot and sexy persona as a kingfisher model, this change will surely bring a massive change in the life of the next gen star. Milap Zaveri, who is very excited to have Aisha on board in his untitled film, told a leading daily, “Aisha shot to fame with the Kingfisher calendar and was on everyone’s wishlist. I thought she was perfect to be in my film as she has an innocence to her beauty along with great looks.”

He further added, “Also I was very impressed when we tested her. She is a confident actress and has range in her performance. I’m delighted to have her on board as she makes a lovely pair with John.” Talking about her Bollywood entry, the diva said, “I could not have asked for a better film in terms of a launch. To be able to share the frame with John Abraham as well as Manoj Bajpayee, is a huge honor as well as very challenging for me. I hope I can do justice to the role that Milap sir has written for me and I am certain that both Nikkhil sir as well as T-Series will position me in the best way possible.” Are you just as excited as we are?

Check out 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Aisha Sharma:

📸@sashajairam #photography #blacknwhite #curlsforlife A post shared by Aisha (@aishasharma25) on Feb 23, 2018 at 4:24am PST

Take me which ever way the wind blows A post shared by Aisha (@aishasharma25) on Oct 4, 2017 at 5:59am PDT

#beach #holiday #tan #bikini A post shared by Aisha (@aishasharma25) on Sep 17, 2016 at 11:11am PDT

