Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aradhya test positive for coronavirus in the 2nd test i.e, the swab test. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were hospitalized yesterday as they both tested positive for COVID-19.

Bachchan family’s four members have tested positive for coronavirus. Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aradhya Bachchan have just reportedly tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Their prior reports marked them negative but in the latest swap reports both Aishwarya and Aradhya have tested positive. Jaya Bachchan’s test reports are negative. Saturday evening Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were hospitalized as they had mild symptoms, they both were found to be COVID positive. Amitabh Bachchan’s residence Jalsa has been sealed by the BMC and the are has been sanitised.

As Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were found corona positive on Saturday, other family members have also undergone rapid antigen test for COVID-19. However, in the swap test, 8-year-old Aradhya and 44-year-old Aishwarya were found corona positive. Other family members that include Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda, and, Shweta Nanda have tested corona negative. Rajesh Tope, Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare Maharashtra informed about Aishwarya and Aradhya through a tweet.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan test positive for #COVID19. Jaya Bachchan tests negative: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope pic.twitter.com/lpLvLGufxk — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2020

Both Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have tested positive in the 2nd swab test as well. Amit Sadh, Abhishek’s co-star in the newly launched Breathe: Into the shadows underwent the rapid test too as he was present with Abhishek Bachchan for dubbing purpose in the SoundNVision studio.

On Saturday night, senior Bachchan himself tweeted to inform that he has tested positive for coronavirus. He asked everyone who has been in close proximity with him within the last 10 days to get their tests done. Sometime after Amitabh’s tweet, his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan tweeted that he has also tested positive for coronavirus and he also informed that BMC is in touch with them and they are complying with it.

