There have a lot of rumours and speculations related to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next biopic which is based on Sahir Ludhianvi. Earlier to this, there were reports that Shah Rukh Khan was selected to role in Sanjay’s next biopic but later on Irrfan Khan was finalised. As per the recent records, the ball has gone to Abhishek Bachchan’s court and he is now selected to act opposite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In the film, Aishwarya will play the role of Amrita Pritam and Abhishek will be essaying in Sahir’s role. Earlier fans were really upset from the couple when they opted out of the film Gulab Jamun for some script related issues but now the most compatible couple will quench the thirst of their fans with this film. Sahir Ludhianvi is basically a Indian Poet and lyricist. Earlier to this, Aishwarya and Abhishek were seen together in Kuch Naa Kaho, Umrao Jaan, Raavan and Guru.

Not only this, but Aishwarya Rai has also hinted about her recent project in a small interview. She said that she leaves this thing to her producers and directors to make the announcement of the project. She also quoted that she has recently agreed for her wonderful project and is really excited about the character. The film is based on Sahir Ludhianvi and Amrita Pritam’s love story which is expected to go on floors at the end of the year.

