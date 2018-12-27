After Kareena Kapoor Khan, it's Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's family who decided to celebrate New Year outside India. The shutterbugs caught their glimpses at Mumbai airport. Several photographs have been shared on Instagram. Check out the photographs.

New Year is approaching and Bollywood celebrities have geared up to ring in the celebration by flying off to abroad. After Kareena Kapoor Khan’s family, it’s Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s family who have packed up vacation bags to enjoy the year 2019 beginnings. The paparazzi caught her glimpse with Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan. The celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has shared videos and photographs on his official Instagram handle. The threesome as usual looks beautiful together in every click. Dressed in an oversized pink sweater with navy blue jeggings, she looks beautiful.

While Abhishek Bachchan looks handsome in white printed sweatshirt and denim. He paired up with sneakers and sunglasses. Aaradhya Bachchan twinned with her mother in pink. Mother and daughter look adorable together as usual as they walk hand-in-hand. The holiday destination has been kept a secret by public.

Recently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to Instagram to share a photograph on Christmas celebration. All of them looks beautiful together as they smiled for the selfies.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Manmarziyaan and will resume his work for second season of Amazon’s web-series Breathe, co-starring Amit Sadh. While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been featured in Fanney Khan and has also signed up for Gulab Jamun.

