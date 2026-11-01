Aishwarya Rai And Sanjay Leela Bhansali Didn’t Speak For 18 Months; What Went Wrong Over Bajirao Mastani?

Prior to the making of the 2015 super hit Bajirao Mastani featuring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the director had originally cast another duo in mind to star in his historical romantic film – Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai. However, the film never materialized with the duo, and the reasons behind the casting turned into a mystery of a conflict between the two.

They finally came out with the story in an episode of Karan Johar’s show “Koffee with Karan” in 2004. This interaction revealed the fact that the issue did not merely revolve around the rejection of Aishwarya’s film. There was a media misreport, a gap in communication, and a visit to the hospital during the period of her recovery from illness involved as well.

Why Did Aishwarya Rai Not Do Bajirao Mastani With Salman Khan?

Originally, Bhansali had wanted to reunite with Aishwarya and Salman since they worked well as partners in “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam” (1999). It is reported that he saw them as Mastani and Bajirao in his historical project. But Aishwarya made it clear that she did not simply walk away from the movie. In the discussion between Koffee With Karan, she stated that she was open to playing Mastani, but she could not work with the team Bhansali had.

“Well, I was game to play Mastani but not with the Bajirao he had in mind,” said Aishwarya.

In addition, she mentioned that she had an understanding with Bhansali regarding the cast before news broke out about her supposed departure. Apparently, what the media said was only half the story since they have already discussed why they will not work well together.

How Did A Media Report Create A Rift Between Aishwarya And Bhansali?

Aishwarya also recalled that a magazine had published a quote attributed to her about Bhansali, which she said she had never given. She explained that she had been working on a demanding schedule after an accident and had not given the interview in question. The actress said she eventually got the journalist to speak directly to Bhansali to clarify the matter. But by then, the filmmaker had been hurt by the headlines suggesting that Aishwarya had walked out of his film.

Bhansali admitted that he was upset by the way the situation had been reported. He said he believed Aishwarya had spoken to the press instead of discussing the matter with him directly.

The misunderstanding became more complicated because Aishwarya was recovering from an injury and had been hospitalised with a leg problem.

Why Did Sanjay Leela Bhansali Not Visit Aishwarya Rai In Hospital?

One of the most illuminating sections of their talk was about the non-appearance of Bhansali during Aishwarya’s stay in the hospital. As per Bhansali, he hadn’t met in the middle for approximately one and a half years. He mentioned that Aishwarya considered him not to be a good friend as he did not visit her in the hospital.

However, he tried to clarify that she should have come back home to rest. He also acknowledged that he had been hurt by the situation and believed friends should be able to express when something has upset them. Aishwarya, however, challenged that explanation during the conversation.

“But you didn’t see me at all. You had a month and a half,” she told him, referring to the time she spent recovering.

The exchange showed that the disagreement had become personal, extending beyond the casting of Bajirao Mastani.

What Did Aishwarya Rai And Bhansali Say About Their Friendship?

In spite of the tension, it was evident that the relationship between Bhansali and Aishwarya had not been entirely about the conflict. In the interview, he said that their relationship had always been based on frequent arguments, shouting matches, and debates over films.

“I love Aishwarya, I hate her a lot,” he said, describing the intensity of their professional equation.

The filmmaker also admitted that Aishwarya played an integral part in his life and their friendship meant much to him. From their exchange, it is evident that both of them were hurt because of the misunderstanding, even though they had interpreted the events differently.

The relationship was not over for good. In an interview with Filmfare in 2022, Bhansali recalled how Aishwarya had come on the sets of Black herself in order to settle down things after the misunderstanding and had tried to become his friend again.

How Did Bajirao Mastani Eventually Get Made With Deepika Padukone?

Bhansali’s dream project remained unmade for several years as its casting plans changed. Other actors were also considered during the film’s long development, before the filmmaker eventually revived it with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Released in 2015, Bajirao Mastani featured Ranveer as Peshwa Bajirao, Deepika as Mastani and Priyanka Chopra as Kashibai. The film went on to become one of Bhansali’s most prominent historical dramas.

Aishwarya and Bhansali, meanwhile, had already worked together on Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Devdas. Their Bajirao Mastani episode remains a revealing chapter in their professional association: a film that did not come together as originally envisioned, and a misunderstanding that reportedly kept two former collaborators apart for around 18 months.

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