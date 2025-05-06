Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 2.0? Kiara Advani’s Met Gala 2025 Look Reminds Fans Of Cannes Icon

Her outfit quickly reminded fans of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s iconic look at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Both stars captivated audiences in dramatic black and gold ensembles, each featuring a striking white cape.

Kiara Advani, who is expecting her first child, made a powerful first appearance at the Met Gala 2025. The annual fashion spectacle was held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City.

Echoes of Cannes: Fans Spot Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Vibes

Staying true to the event’s theme, Kiara wore a custom Gaurav Gupta gown that celebrated Black dandyism while highlighting her pregnancy with elegance.

Kiara’s gown paid homage to her motherhood journey. The design included a gold heart-shaped breastplate near the neckline that was linked to a smaller heart at the waist with a chain. This detail symbolized the umbilical cord.

The sculpted silhouette, titled Bravehearts, included a long white cape with black edging. Gold jewelry and flawless makeup completed her statement look.

A Tribute to Strength and Transition

Fashion watchers couldn’t help but draw parallels to Aishwarya Rai’s Cannes appearance. Dressed by Indian designer Falguni Shane Peacock, Aishwarya had worn a bold black and gold gown with puffed sleeves and intricate golden patterns.

Her dramatic cape swept the floor, and 3D floral accents gave her look a touch of fantasy. Although their designs took different directions, both actresses embraced the same color story with equally stunning results.

Kiara’s red carpet moment led to a flurry of online reactions, with fans and fashion critics alike praising her thoughtful styling.

Speaking about her outfit, Kiara said, “Making my Met Gala debut at this point in my life, as both an artist and mother-to-be, feels incredibly special. When my stylist, Anaita, approached Gaurav to design my look, he created ‘Bravehearts’, a vision that honours the transformative phase I’m stepping into, connecting it beautifully to this year’s dress code, ‘Tailored for You.’ Inspired by the legacy of André Leon Talley, we reflected on what it means to show up with intention, individuality, and strength. This is a silent tribute to that — it’s a reminder that everything we do paves the way for the next generation,” as reported by a media portal.

The Moment and the Message

Kiara, who is married to actor Sidharth Malhotra, had announced her pregnancy back in February.

Her Met Gala debut was more than a fashion statement. It was a reflection of personal growth, creative expression, and the power of showing up with purpose.

