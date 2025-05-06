Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 2.0? Kiara Advani’s Met Gala 2025 Look Reminds Fans Of Cannes Icon

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 2.0? Kiara Advani’s Met Gala 2025 Look Reminds Fans Of Cannes Icon

Her outfit quickly reminded fans of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s iconic look at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Both stars captivated audiences in dramatic black and gold ensembles, each featuring a striking white cape.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 2.0? Kiara Advani’s Met Gala 2025 Look Reminds Fans Of Cannes Icon

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 2.0? Kiara Advani's Met Gala 2025 Look Reminds Fans Of Cannes Icon


Kiara Advani, who is expecting her first child, made a powerful first appearance at the Met Gala 2025. The annual fashion spectacle was held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City.

Echoes of Cannes: Fans Spot Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Vibes

Staying true to the event’s theme, Kiara wore a custom Gaurav Gupta gown that celebrated Black dandyism while highlighting her pregnancy with elegance.

Her outfit quickly reminded fans of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s iconic look at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Both stars captivated audiences in dramatic black and gold ensembles, each featuring a striking white cape.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Kiara’s gown paid homage to her motherhood journey. The design included a gold heart-shaped breastplate near the neckline that was linked to a smaller heart at the waist with a chain. This detail symbolized the umbilical cord.

The sculpted silhouette, titled Bravehearts, included a long white cape with black edging. Gold jewelry and flawless makeup completed her statement look.

A Tribute to Strength and Transition

Fashion watchers couldn’t help but draw parallels to Aishwarya Rai’s Cannes appearance. Dressed by Indian designer Falguni Shane Peacock, Aishwarya had worn a bold black and gold gown with puffed sleeves and intricate golden patterns.

Her dramatic cape swept the floor, and 3D floral accents gave her look a touch of fantasy. Although their designs took different directions, both actresses embraced the same color story with equally stunning results.

Kiara’s red carpet moment led to a flurry of online reactions, with fans and fashion critics alike praising her thoughtful styling.

Speaking about her outfit, Kiara said, “Making my Met Gala debut at this point in my life, as both an artist and mother-to-be, feels incredibly special. When my stylist, Anaita, approached Gaurav to design my look, he created ‘Bravehearts’, a vision that honours the transformative phase I’m stepping into, connecting it beautifully to this year’s dress code, ‘Tailored for You.’ Inspired by the legacy of André Leon Talley, we reflected on what it means to show up with intention, individuality, and strength. This is a silent tribute to that — it’s a reminder that everything we do paves the way for the next generation,” as reported by a media portal.

The Moment and the Message

Kiara, who is married to actor Sidharth Malhotra, had announced her pregnancy back in February.

Her Met Gala debut was more than a fashion statement. It was a reflection of personal growth, creative expression, and the power of showing up with purpose.

ALSO READ: Media Fails To Recognize Shah Rukh Khan At Met Gala 2025, He Introduces Himself And Gets Trolled

 

Filed under

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Kiara Advani met gala 2025

newsx

Sanjay Raut Backs Mock Drills, Recalls 1971 And Kargil War Experience
newsx

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 2.0? Kiara Advani’s Met Gala 2025 Look Reminds Fans Of Cannes Icon
newsx

Media Fails To Recognize Shah Rukh Khan At Met Gala 2025, He Introduces Himself And...
newsx

India Gears Up For Nationwide Civil Defence Drill Amid Rising Tension, All You Need To...
newsx

Shah Rukh Khan’s Met Gala 2025 Debut: Meet the Person Who Unexpectedly Made it Happen
newsx

From Kerala To The World: Neytt’s Met Gala Carpet For Third Time In A Row...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Sanjay Raut Backs Mock Drills, Recalls 1971 And Kargil War Experience

Sanjay Raut Backs Mock Drills, Recalls 1971 And Kargil War Experience

Media Fails To Recognize Shah Rukh Khan At Met Gala 2025, He Introduces Himself And Gets Trolled

Media Fails To Recognize Shah Rukh Khan At Met Gala 2025, He Introduces Himself And...

India Gears Up For Nationwide Civil Defence Drill Amid Rising Tension, All You Need To Know

India Gears Up For Nationwide Civil Defence Drill Amid Rising Tension, All You Need To...

Shah Rukh Khan’s Met Gala 2025 Debut: Meet the Person Who Unexpectedly Made it Happen

Shah Rukh Khan’s Met Gala 2025 Debut: Meet the Person Who Unexpectedly Made it Happen

From Kerala To The World: Neytt’s Met Gala Carpet For Third Time In A Row Brings Pride To India

From Kerala To The World: Neytt’s Met Gala Carpet For Third Time In A Row...

Entertainment

Media Fails To Recognize Shah Rukh Khan At Met Gala 2025, He Introduces Himself And Gets Trolled

Media Fails To Recognize Shah Rukh Khan At Met Gala 2025, He Introduces Himself And

Shah Rukh Khan’s Met Gala 2025 Debut: Meet the Person Who Unexpectedly Made it Happen

Shah Rukh Khan’s Met Gala 2025 Debut: Meet the Person Who Unexpectedly Made it Happen

From Kerala To The World: Neytt’s Met Gala Carpet For Third Time In A Row Brings Pride To India

From Kerala To The World: Neytt’s Met Gala Carpet For Third Time In A Row

Diljit Dosanjh Brings Maharaja Splendor To Met Gala 2025 With Prabal Gurung’s Regal Ensemble

Diljit Dosanjh Brings Maharaja Splendor To Met Gala 2025 With Prabal Gurung’s Regal Ensemble

Isha Ambani Walks Met Gala 2025 in Anamika Khanna’s Black Dandy-Inspired Look

Isha Ambani Walks Met Gala 2025 in Anamika Khanna’s Black Dandy-Inspired Look

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media