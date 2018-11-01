Happy Birthday Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has never escaped an opportunity in spending quality time with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Every now and then, the mother-daughter can be seen accompanying each other on various occasions. Their photographs have always been a pleasant sight to behold on social media. Today, on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 45th birthday, we have compiled a set of photographs of mother and daughter can be seen giving relationship goals.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is not only a committed professional but also serves her duties diligently as a mother, wife, and daughter-in-law. She has hardly missed an opportunity in spending quality time with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Be it twinning with her daughter in outfits or accompanying her daughter to her annual functions, every now and then, the mother-daughter relationship goals had been an inspiration for many. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has multiple times proved herself to be a multi-tasker in her life.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan’s photographs have also been a pleasant sight on the social media. Today on the occasion of the iconic actor’s 45th birthday, we have compiled a set of photographs of mother and daughter. Check out their beautiful photos.

In an interview to a leading daily, while speaking to a leading daily, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan expressed her opinions about embracing motherhood. Aishwarya Rai said that she doesn’t want to change a perspective but motherhood is such a glorious blessing and she was thankful for it.

Stating motherhood as a beautiful experience, she said that she strongly recommend it as a bliss, love, and fulfillment of another level.

On being asked the meaning of Aaradhya, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said that it means one who is worthy of worship. She said that it was they both who named their daughter’s name.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Fanney Khan along with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She has also signed a film with Abhishek Bachchan in Sarvesh Mewara’s Gulab Jamun.

