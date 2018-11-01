Abhishek Bachchan has always made sure to make his lovely wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's birthday special. Like every year, this time too, he has planned something particular for her birthday. The family was spotted at an airport and paparazzi made sure to click her photos endlessly. Various photographs are surfacing on social media from the same.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is ringing in her 45th birthday. The actor has always made sure to spend quality time with her family members despite her busy working schedule. Unlike previous year, this time, the actor is flying off for a surprise birthday party. The actor was spotted at the airport with Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan. The paparazzi made sure to capture every single step of her. Various photographs are surfacing on social media. Dressed in a white top with netted sleeves and denim, she pulled off her attire with utmost grace.

Abhishek Bachchan equally looks dapper in sky blue sweatshirt and denims. With a white pair of sneakers, he managed his overall look perfectly. While adorable Aaradhya Bachchan twinned with her mother in white.

The photographs and videos are simply a pleasant sight to behold as they walked hand in hand together. Earlier in the day, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a family photograph on Instagram where the trio looks super adorable together.

This is not the only photograph which has been shared on her Instagram. There are two other photographs where the whole family posed together with her mother, Brindya Rai. In the photograph, the family happily poses for the cameras before a cake a cutting ceremony.

The 45-year old actor has been roped in for Sarvesh Mewara’s Gulab Jamun. She will be reuniting after a long time with Abhishek Bachchan on-screen. She was last seen in Fanney Khan with Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor.

